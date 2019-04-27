Systematic exercises at the gym or at home are usually limited to a standard set of strength training and cardio elements, so it becomes quickly boring and less interesting. In order to diversify your training, it is recommended to change the program from time to time or to master new sports directions in addition to the usual complexes.

One of the options for training can be ballet dancing. Its elements provide a strong physical load on the body and contribute to good stretching.

Ballet barre exercise program may include both strength and aerobic elements, so during the training, the muscles of your body are strengthened and excess fat deposits burn out.

Exercise Equipment

An important condition for mastering ballet dancing is the availability of a special barre tool, but it is often difficult to provide the necessary equipment at home. In this case, it is recommended to use your environment and choose the most convenient items as support:

High-backed chair

Its main advantage is the freedom of movement: a high-backed chair can be placed anywhere for convenient training and you may do all the exercises with the maximum amplitude, without fear of bumping into other interior items. The disadvantages of this option are its low stability and the impossibility of doing lower limb stretchings.

Table or high dresser

An undoubted advantage of these pieces of furniture is their reliable and strong position; they will with ease sustain the weight of a person, therefore leg stretches of an adult will be safe and effective enough. The disadvantage is a fixed position, so there may not be enough room to perform a set of exercises with full amplitude.

Window sill

Sufficiently stable and sturdy construction, so it can be excellent support for the exercises. An important point is its height: the window sill should be at least 110 cm high.

Portable ballet barre

Perfectly suitable for rational full-fledged classes. Stable and solid, though it only makes sense to buy it in case of regular ballet exercises, as the construction is bulky and expensive. Alternatively, the exercises can be held in specially equipped fitness center gyms, but such premises can’t be found in every city. So, due to their absence, it is recommended to use improvised means.

Warm-up Exercises Set

Quality muscles and ligaments warm-up is essential for a good stretch. So, before you start your main training session, it is necessary to make your body ready for further training.

Bends in sitting position

To make fitness exercises convenient, it is recommended to use a gymnastic mat. Sit down on the mat, stretch your legs forward. Bend your left one moving the knee to the side, the foot rests on the inner right thigh. Hands on the tibia of your stretching leg with bending forward. Having achieved the maximum tension, hold it for 20 seconds, then relax. Do it 3 times, then get to the second leg.

Back bending

Press your abdomen against the mat, arms and legs stretched out on the floor. Lift both your legs and your shoulders off the floor simultaneously, bend your torso in the lumbar area and put your hands on the ankles, bending your legs. Hold the position for 20 seconds, relax and repeat 3 more times.

Foot lifting in sitting position

Sit on the mat and cross your legs. Right palm on the right heel, leg lifted straight. Hold the position for 25 seconds, lower your leg. After 4 repetitions, get to your left leg.

This simple set of exercises will help stretch muscles and make them more elastic and tight. If training movements are difficult, you can do several elements of joint gymnastics before starting the class.

Stretching Ballet Barre Exercises

Now you are ready for the main set of exercises that are performed using the barre or other types of support.

Stretching legs

Stand in front of support, left foot toes turned to the side. Put your hands and right foot on the support. Turn the head to the right and stretch the right leg muscles for 20 seconds. 3 repetitions with one leg, then get to the other limbs. Arms should be bent at right angles, body-barre distance should allow fingers to touch the support.

Stand near the support, lean your left hand on it, turn your left foot to the left. The right palm on the right tibia, the limb goes behind your back and up for 15 seconds. Do this 3 times then change the limb.

Standing crab

Stand near the support, hands on it. Rise on your toes, back straight. Then bend your body backward, bending the head. Retain for 5 seconds, get back to the starting position, repeat.

Plie

Stand facing the support, hands on it, feet wider than thighs, toes out. Spread shoulders, head to the left, tense abdominal muscles. Perform a series of squats for 1.5 minutes at a fast pace, then take a break and repeat 2 more times.

Bends

Turn your right side to the support and put your right hand on it. Bend your body forward, left palm on the floor simultaneously lifting your straightened right leg back as high as possible.

Foot swings

The right side to the support, toes out. Right hand against the support, lift your left hand up to the shoulder level and pull it back as far as possible. Swing left foot back and forward, pulling your toes for 2 minutes. Repeat 3 times, then change the leg.

Cooldown stretch

The right side to the support, feet together, toes out. The right palm is resting on the support, the left hand is stretched out in front of you, raising it to the shoulder level. Pull the right leg back and place the front foot part on the support with the pointed foot. Hold this position for 15 seconds. After 3 reps, turn around and get to the other leg.

This set of exercises will help you strengthen your stretch, make your body more flexible, increase its endurance.

