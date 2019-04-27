Grease stains in the kitchen annoy many people. Tons of expensive chemicals are used by hostesses around the world to get rid of them once and for all. But, in fact, you can save some good money with the tips below.

The kitchen is, probably, the most comfortable room in the house. Because that’s family members get together at the dinner table, eat, tell the latest news and rumors, joke, and laugh.

However, there is a flipside to the coin. A kitchen is a place where food is cooked and where it’s stored. This means that grease stains inevitably appear. Tablecloths, kitchen towels, utensils. kits, refrigerators, counter surface – they avoid nothing.

I have made a list of 7 useful lifehacks that will help you to get rid of grease in the kitchen without wasting valuable time, energy and a significant part of the family budget.

Arm yourself with paper towels

They will help you clean the kitchen of grease and dirt in minutes. Very convenient and practical to use and can be used to remove fresh stains or to make the work surface ready for chemicals.

If the stain is very fresh, soak a paper towel in warm water and wipe the worktop. There will be no trace of it (the stain, not the towel).

Wet the surfaces with warm water

If the grease is firmly embedded in the kitchen cabinetry, do not rush to use household chemicals. For a special detergent to work more effectively, you must first wet the surface with warm water. The stains will move away a bit, and it will then be easier to remove them.

Wet the paper towels with warm water, squeeze them a bit, put them on the grease spots, press them with your hands and leave for 5-10 minutes. Then you can start cleaning.

Buy special kitchen cleaners

In some cases, it’s just not possible to avoid using household chemicals. Efficient cleaning products can help you to remove grease quickly. Their complex formula and rigid composition easily cope with the heaviest stains.

Important: choose the right cleaners for different work surfaces. Determine the material of your kitchen set before you purchase household chemicals. This will help to avoid negative consequences and damaged cabinetry.

Use soda

If the stains aren’t so complicated, you don’t have to use heavy artillery in the form of household chemicals to clean them up. Try to clean the kitchen from grease stains with time-tested products. For example, ordinary baking soda will help you do this. You can simply use it for your greasy sink for example. Sprinkle it there, use a sponge and wash it down – and in about 45 seconds it will get nice and clean.

You can mix some soda with water to make a porridge-like substance. Apply it to grease stains and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then remove the stain with a sponge or paper towels.

Don’t ignore a lemon

Another helper in removing grease stains is a lemon. For example, the grease that remains in the oven after cooking can be removed with lemon juice and soda. Pour lemon juice on the stains and sprinkle a small amount of cake. When the grease will start to roll in lumps, remove it with paper towels.

Do not put vinegar away

This buddy will help you deal with particularly difficult stains. Mix ¼ of a glass of vinegar with a little lemon juice to leave a pleasant citrus scent in the kitchen after cleaning. Apply the tincture to the stain, leave it for a while, and then wipe it with a sponge.

Clean regularly

Cleaning is all about regularity. Fresh grease stains and other dirt in the kitchen are much easier to remove than stains that have already hardened and absorbed by the surface. To do so, always have paper towels in your arsenal. They will help you deal with any type of dirt really fast.

Author’s bio: Damian Williams is a blogger for Home Care Choices who frequently combines auto repairment with freelance writing. She’s passionate about Art Deco hotels, historical novels, Netflix, hiking and healthy living.