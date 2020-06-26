Premier League football has returned but this weekend the focus turns to the FA Cup quarter-finals as we head into the business end of the competition.

Manchester City are the 8/11 favourites to win the trophy this season followed by Manchester United [6/1], Chelsea [8/1] and Arsenal [17/2]. All four big-guns have been kept apart in the quarter-finals so there’s a realistic prospect of them meeting in the semi-final stages.

Norwich vs Man Utd

Manchester United have hit the ground running since the restart and impressed during a 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night so they’ll be in confident mood heading to Carrow Road. Norwich sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and we can’t see much hope of them beating United on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 40/85 favourites to progress to the semi’s and we see United easing to victory this weekend. Our predicted score of 2-0 to Man Utd can be backed at odds of 6/1.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

The Gunners have endured a disappointing season and crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton last time out but they are always a threat in the FA Cup having won the competition a record 13 times. Sheffield United need to get back on track following back-to-back losses and they are priced at 15/8 to win on Saturday.

However, betting experts at GamblingTimes New Jersey are predicting an Arsenal victory at Bramall Lane and you can get odds of 29/20 on the Gunners progressing to the last four. A 2-1 Arsenal win is priced at odds of 8/1, which looks tempting.

Leicester vs Chelsea

This is perhaps the most intriguing match-up of the weekend as Leicester welcome Chelsea to the King Power Stadium. Leicester sit third in the Premier League table – four points ahead of Chelsea – so on paper they should be favourites to win on home soil.

However, the Foxes have been poor during draw with Watford and Brighton recently while Chelsea have recorded victories over Everton and Aston Villa so it’s perhaps no surprise that the Londoners are 6/4 favourites with the bookmakers for this game.

Leicester are 9/5 to win while the draw can be backed at 12/5 but we predict a narrow Chelsea win with 2-1 available at odds of 8/1. Tammy Abraham as first goalscorer also looks tempting at 7/2.

Newcastle vs Man City

Pep Guardiola’s men have been flying since football returned as they beat Arsenal 3-0 before thrashing Burnley 5-0 earlier this week so it’s understandable why City are the heavy 6/1 favourites to beat Newcastle on Sunday evening.

The Magpies will have to produce a special performance to beat this City side and if you fancy a shock you can get odds of 15/1 on Newcastle winning inside the 90 minutes. However, we can’t see past an away win and back City to ease into the semi-finals with a 2-0 win – which is priced at 11/2 with the bookmakers.