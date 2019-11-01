Breeders’ Cup 2019 Live Stream Online Free, World Championships will be the 36th edition of the premier event of the North American thoroughbred horse racing year. The 14 races, all but one of which are Grade I, will take place on November 1 and 2 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The races will be telecast by NBCSN on Friday and early Saturday, and by NBC later on Saturday.

The Breeders’ Cup Turf is always a big race on the Breeders’ Cup card. It’s the second to last race to be run, and it has the second largest purse of the weekend. And it’s always an interesting race – a battle between the best turf runners in North America and the runners that come from Europe. The Euro invaders typically aren’t the best they have, but turf racing is so much bigger and, frankly, better over there, that they don’t have to send their top horses over to be competitive.

This year the Turf has 12 horses. As seems to be the general trend this year, though, we really have three top contenders that are tough to separate, three more runners that could be in the mix, and a field beyond that that will likely only be a factor if things go off the rails. Here’s a look at how the highlights of the field shape up, with track morning line odds.

Breeders Cup 2019 TV Schedule and Coverage Time

Friday, November 1

Friday, 11/01 12:30 – 8:00 p.m. EDT Breeders’ Cup Players’ Show

Friday, 11/01 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. EDT Breeders’ Cup: Future Stars Friday

Saturday, November 2

Saturday, 11/02 12:00 – 8:30 p.m. EDT Breeders’ Cup Players’ Show

Saturday, 11/02 3:30 – 8:00 p.m. EDT Breeders’ Cup: Championship Saturday

Saturday, 11/02 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT Breeders’ Cup Classic Hour

