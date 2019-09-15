Kansas City Chiefs vs Oakland Raiders Football: Live Stream Free Online for the Oakland Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this day, and this is the way you’re able to capture all the action on the internet in Week 2. Following a gorgeous Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos, in which the Oakland Raiders dominated on both sides of the ball, the Black and Silver welcome the Kansas City Chiefs into RingCentral Coliseum today. The Chiefs, such as the Raiders, are off to a 1-0 start into the 2019 effort, but encounter this match somewhat shorthanded, as celebrity wideout Tyreek Hill won’t play.

Hill has been hurt at the Chiefs Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is outside for at least a month. For the Raiders, that means one less weapon to the Chiefs offense, that boasts among the greatest quarterbacks in football in Patrick Mahomes, in addition to another bunch of playmakers.

Oakland comes to the match somewhat shorthanded also, with initial rounder Johnathan Abram being sacrificed for the season with a torn labrum and rotator cuff. Abram was a difference maker in the secondary to the Raiders in Week 1, and without himMahomes must locate some soft spots in the shield.

In general this has the makings of becoming much nearer than the large spread coming from Vegas, since the Raiders are much-improved over previous year. They’re younger, quicker, and simply more gifted, and ought to play large in the front of what ought to be a fired up residence audience.

This is the way it is possible to capture all the activity online.

Josh Jacobs had a huge introducing into the NFL at Week 1, racking up over 100 yards in total crime, and finding the end zone twice. The simple fact that Oakland can rely upon a streak game will establish tremendous in this one, since they’ll look to work the clockand maintain Mahomes and Chiefs offense from the field.

That is sure to be a great one, since there’s not any love lost between both of these teams, and following 1-0 begins, both are seeking to get outside to 2-0 entering eyebrow 3. For the Raiders, a win could imply that a 2-0 record in the AFC West, that is a huge start as they enter into a gauntlet of matches from RingCentral Coliseum.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Oakland Raiders Live stream Without Cable

According to the broadcast rights in the USA to get NFL Football are extremely complex. While the NFL doesn’t implement too many blackouts, many games just aren’t available outside of their various regions. A few big broadcasters will probably be carrying most matches, and you are able to watch most games through the year. Once the play and championships begin, your viewing choices will become much less difficult to take care of. Until then, Here Is a long list of where to see different regional games

Sling TV

You can get Sling TV for as low as $25 per month to get a selection of the above-mentioned networks. If you opt for their $40 per month Sling Orange + Blue subscription, however, you’ll get 3 ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3), FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, and ACC Network.

For an extra $5 per month, you can also add an extra sports package to Sling TV that includes SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12 Networks, and ESPN U. Bringing Sling TV’s channel coverage up to 10 separate options, this makes Sling TV the single best option for US NLF sports fans.

DirecTV Now

A bit of an expensive option to consider, DirecTV Now has a $40 per month option that provides ESPN, ESPN2, and FOX Sports 1. If you want all of the available NFL Football options DirecTV Now provides, you’ll need to sign up for their $75 per month package, which offers the three mentioned above, as well as SEC Network, FOX Sports 2, and ESPNU.

YouTube TV

Google’s YouTube TV service is one of the better options for anyone looking to catch as many NFL football games as possible. For $40 per month, you’ll get a load of channels that includes Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS Sports, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is an option to consider, as well. Through Hulu with Live TV, you’ll get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sport 1 and 2, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network. The cost comes in at $40 per month.

FuboTV

The sports-centric streaming service fuboTV is going to be a great option for anyone that wants some of the smaller conferences. For $45 per month, fuboTV provides FOX Sports 1 and 2, Pac-12 Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Big Ten Network.

ESPN+

ESPN’s new streaming service was maligned for not carrying a large number of events. However, you can use it to help access some NFL football games. The cost is just $4.99 per month.

