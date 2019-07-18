As Novak Djokovic defeated Rodger Federer yet again in an epic Wimbledon final, all eyes are now set on the last of the Tennis Grand Slam tournament of this year – The US Open. In this article, we are going to have a quick review of the US Open at the men’s circuit and find out the possible contenders for last of the Tennis Grand Slam tournament of this year.

Players to watch out in US Open

Novak Djokovic

You need not to read the complete blackjack guide to guess that the world number one is surely the strongest contender for this year’s US Open. He is the defending champion and the way in which he has recovered amazingly from his injury and retained the world top position convincingly is enough of reason to make him the strongest contender for US Open 2019. He has won last 4 out of 5 Grand Slam tournaments and he this includes last year’s US Open Championship as well. If nothing happens unexpected with is fitness, the chances are that he is going to win this year’s US Open Grand Slam tournament as well.

Roger Federer

The only player who can convincingly beat Novak Djokovic is Rodger Federer. Although, Roger Federer has struggled to beat Novak Djokovic off late and especially in the Grand Slam tournaments, the surface of US Open courts has become faster with time which suits Rodger Federer style of playing. However, Novak Djokovic is very tough opponent to beat and if Rodger has to really beat him then he would require to not only beat him at the physical level but also at the mental level. At the end of the day, tennis is all about mind game and if you are not strong enough mentally, then you cannot expect to win a five setter match.

Rafael Nadal

Although Rafael Nadal is best known for his supremacy on the clay, he has also won US Open Championship more than once. This gives us enough reason to believe that he can do it once again. It would all depend on his present form and performance of other players. His toughest opponent would be Novak Djokovic and Rodger Federer. If he can somehow manage to enter the last 8, then you can always expect him to do some miraculous matches, play some amazing points and give a tough run to every great players of tennis.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander’s performance at the Grand Slam is yet to become anything like remarkable but still, he is surely one of the players to watch out in every tournament. He is still young and he has also started winning big tournament including the masters. If he can simply work out a good plan for Grand Slams and 5 set matches, be mentally strong and prepared to play long matches and most importantly, believe that it can win big tournaments and grand slams, there is no reason why we cannot beat the world’s best. He has already done that more than once and has got every stroke from the books of tennis to win Grand Slam. He is surely one of the players to watch out for and a future champion in the making provided he can keep himself fit and believe in himself.

Juan Del Potro

Although Juan Del Potro has struggled most of the part of this year, is presently injured and is probably not likely to participate in the tournament, still he is the real fighter and real champ and on his day he can beat just about any player. If he can recover from the injury and win some early rounds, he can surely shock the greatest including Djokovic, Federer and Nadal. Do watch out for him and pray that he at least plays in the tournament and gives an impressive performance.

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is improving day by day. his performance on clay court tournaments have been impressive and he has already made the finals of French Open twice. He has also won some interesting matches in different surfaces and has beaten the greatest place of the world. He has also won Masters. He has got the game and mental toughness to win big tournament. If things work out well, he can surely beat the best players on his day.

The Dark Horses

Nick Kyrgios, Batista August and Denis Shapoholov can create upset in the tournament. They are not likely to win the tournaments because their performances have not been to that level till date, but they can surely surprise us by winning and upsetting some of the top seeded players. All of these have given a tough Run to tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and on their day, they are capable of creating an upset at the GS level as well.

Final words

There is not much doubt that the top three seeds Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are most likely to win the tournament, Yet, the young generation is quickly picking up and it is just about the matter of time when they start beating these legends more often, on a regular basis and at Big events and there cannot be any better stage set for them than the last tournament of this year, the US Open.

However, in order to do that, they have to believe in them self and they have to keep them self fit and running. It is a different matter to beat a player in a 3 setter or Masters; a Grand Slam is very different story all together. If players need to win a Grand Slam tournament, they have to keep on playing well consistently, at a very high level of fitness and the same time they have to keep themselves mentally strong as well. All and all, it looks very nice stage for the upcoming US Open. Let us hope that this year’s US Open provides us the same vibrant excitement and even more that it is always delivered…!