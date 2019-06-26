At evening, the final round of the 2019 College World Series game 3 will start. What began as a 64-team tournament has been reduced to two teams vying for the national title in a best-of-three series. Sometimes the heading writes itself, and in this case the juggernaut-versus-underdog vibes are there for the picking. Watch game 3 between Vanderbilt vs Michigan Live streaming CWS Finals 2019 online here.

Vanderbilt entered the tournament ranked as the No. 2 seed from the nation, behind UCLA. Therefore, they hosted their regional around from Nashville, Tennessee, in which they outlasted Indiana State, McNeese State, and Ohio State. Vanderbilt then hosted on a superb regional best-of-three show against Duke, whom they knocked off 2-1. From that point, Vanderbilt advanced in the finals by outlasting Auburn, Mississippi State, and Louisville — Vanderbilt needed to high Louisville double within their double-elimination round.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Michigan Game 3 Live Stream CWS Finals 2019 Free Online

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

On the reverse side, Michigan wasn’t among those 16 nationally rated seeds. Instead, it was the 3 seed as part of No. 16 Oregon State’s regional. There, Michigan bested UCLA, the top seed from the property, in a tightly played three-game set. Michigan then struck is ticket to the finals by winning a team that comprised Arkansas, Florida State, and Texas Tech — together with Michigan edging Texas Tech double with this honour.

Watch CWS Finals 2019 Live Stream Game Without Cable

Senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr blasted a pair of home runs, including a double and one and scoring four times. Junior right-hander Karl Kauffmann worked about six hits and four walks to restrict the Red Raiders to three runs over six innings.