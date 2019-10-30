For a long time, golf has been reputed for being an elite sport that’s played by well-off ageing men wearing eclectic coloured clothing. While this is still the case, golf is becoming increasingly popular and more accessible. Many men’s holidays now involve golf, there are some great golf courses such as Morgado golf course in the Algarve that see a lot of visitors. Starting golf can sometimes be intimidating, especially considering that you are playing in the presence of experienced golfers lingering around you all the time. If you are new to the sport, doing the following things can help improve your playing style and boost your confidence.

Take Lessons

Some people are stubborn and refuse instructions or help from more experienced players. Most of these people prefer to try and become pros on their own – to them, receiving advise is not their thing. Learning golf on your own, even with a decent instructional book, can lead to you taking on bad playing habits (and some irreversible.) A good golfer will probably start you off by taking you back to the basics of playing golf; however, in the long run, what you learn will have a lasting effect on how you play the game.

Pay Attention to Your Putting

A lot of people become obsessed with practising at a driving range, repeatedly hitting thousands of long-range shots. Doing so can be beneficial as long as you employ the correct techniques. However, many golfers, both beginners and experienced, do not practice to improve their putting. Putting accounts for about fifty per cent of a player’s strokes in a round, yet less than fifty per cent of most golfers’ time is spent improving their putting.

Work on Grip

Considering that your hands are the only part of your body that handles the golf club, it’s essential to ensure that you get your grip right. As such, consider having a professional golfer instruct you on how to grip a club. There are three ways to grip a club: The Baseball, The Interlocking, and The Vardon. Take time with your coach to decide which grip best suits your playing style. Learning to grip a club properly could take months to learn, so get used to a specific style without even hitting balls. An excellent way to practice is gripping your club while watching your tv.

Become a Frequent at Driving Ranges

Driving ranges will not only provide you with an opportunity to hit balls without ever worrying about finding them, but they are also a good place to get instruction and advice. At first, a professional might provide you with several quick pointers in the hopes that you’ll buy equipment from his shop or take up lessons from him. Nevertheless, you can use the time you spend at the range to try out the different clubs available for free. Take advantage of this opportunity to smash a few balls and relax. By the end of the day, you will leave the place feeling great whether you are good at the game or not.

Instead of Traditional Bladed Clubs, Use Cavity-back Clubs

Peripheral-weighted or cavity-back clubs typically have a larger ‘sweet spot’ and an oversized head. This means that they are the area where the club contacts the ball while providing consistent results is much bigger. As a result, the impact of what would’ve been a disastrous shot using a traditional golf club is minimised. Peripheral-weighted clubs are great for novice players; nevertheless, some professionals still use them. As such, you don’t have to feel like a novice player when using these clubs. Younger or newer golf players should consider buying a half set or beginners’ set of clubs.

Brush Up Your Golfing Etiquette

You must know how to handle yourself as a golfer. Without golfing etiquette, you could end up being considered a nuisance by other players without even realising it or knowing what you did wrong. Rolling your trolley across the course green could lead to you getting a good talking down by the greenkeeper while playing slow could lead to you being confronted by other players. If you are playing with someone a bit more experienced than you, listen to them – they aren’t fussy for the sake of it. They just might save you from making a fool of yourself.

Buy Second-hand Balls

If how you play is shocking to start with, you probably are losing your balls at a rate you cannot afford. Some golf equipment retailers sell golf balls that have been fished out of course ponds at a much lower price. An even cheaper option is buying your balls from people who’ve spent their time collecting and selling used balls. However, be mindful as they might steal your balls and try to sell them back to you!

Go Prepared for Rounds

One round of golf, depending on how busy it is, may last up to four hours. As such, always prepare for anything before heading out to play. Make sure you carry essentials like drinks, snacks, an umbrella, waterproof clothing. Also, remember to bring plenty of balls with you and a pen for marking your scorecard.

Do Not Let Other Golfers Pressure You

As long as you aren’t playing at a languid pace, never allow other players to pressure you. If you prefer letting them pass you so you can continue playing without being scrutinised, then that is okay. However, no one has the right to barge right past you. Every player was a beginner at some point and should, therefore, exercise patience with others. Sadly though, not all players are patient with novice golfers.

Always Have Cash Handy for the 19th Hole.

The 19th hole or the clubhouse is part of the golfing experience. This is where players get together after, or even before, a game and enjoy a drink as they show off their latest equipment and compare their scorecards. The 19th hole is an excellent place to find second-hand golf equipment for sale, get playing tips, or learn about golfing events being organised.