You might be looking for a new way of working out other than your usual trips to the gym. If you are aiming for a sport that will challenge you, you should check out Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This martial art and combat sport started in the early 1900s and has become very popular today.

If you are interested in taking up Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, here are the 5 things you should know.

1. You need to have the right attitude – It is very important to have the right attitude when taking up something new. Anyone who has gone through training in jiu jitsu will tell you that your life will truly change. You will have moments that are very hard and you might want to quit. There are times when even people who will smaller than you may be better at this sport, and in the beginning, you will really fail. But with the right attitude, you will learn to overcome your weaknesses and emerge not just a better athlete but a better person as well.

2. It’s important to have the right instructor – If you are completely new to this sport, you need to do your research to find the right person to guide through learning it. There are many who began with good hopes, but because they were discouraged by their instructor, they have opted not to continue. Ask around for recommendations. Maybe you know a friend who has been into the sport for some time, ask them where they do their training and what the instructors are like. Look through different reviews and see if you can take up some trial classes first before you commit yourself to train in one place. It’s important that you feel comfortable so that you can give your all during training.

3. It will take years to achieve that black belt – Even if you are a serious athlete, it might take years to get to the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu. So if your desire is to be the best, you need to realize that you will have to spend years training regularly. But you need to make sure that you also don’t overtrain yourself. Don’t forget to take a little break and allow your body to heal before going back to training.

4. It’s important to communicate well – This means both listening and talking to other people. Don’t think that just because you watch videos that means you already know what to do. It’s important to listen to everything the instructor says. If you are still having a hard time, exchange ideas with your co-trainees and instructors.

5. You must invest in the right gear – It’s also important to invest in the correct gear so that you can train well. One of those you will need to buy is a rash guard. This will prevent not just mat burn but can even help prevent injury. Here are some BJJ Rash Guard variants you can purchase before you start your first lesson.