The Ducks and Stars completed a trade Monday morning. The Anaheim Ducks have agreed to trade forward Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars in exchange for centre Devin Shore.

In Cogliano, the Stars get a two-way forward with good speed. This season, he scored three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 46 games, adding 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 47.2 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +0.2. Those totals are down compared to last season, where he scored 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points. Over his 12-year NHL career, the 31-year-old has played for the Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers. In that time, he has 160 goals and 219 assists for 379 career points in 912 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 25th overall of the 2005 NHL Draft by the Oilers. He is signed through 2020-21 at a $3.25 million cap hit.

In Shore, the Stars get a 24-year-old forward who has shown a bit more offensive punch than Cogliano over his career. This season, he has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 42 games, adding seven minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 44.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi-For of -3.0. Those totals are close to his pace from last season when he scored 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. Shore has spent his entire four -year NHL career with the Stars. In that time, he has 29 goals and 53 assists for 82 career points in 209 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 61st overall at the 2012 NHL Draft. He is signed through next season at a $2.3 million cap hit, and will then be a restricted free agent.

What This Means for the Future

The Ducks are struggling right now. With 11 straight losses, the team has fallen out of a playoff spot and are looking to this deal to add some secondary scoring as well as shake up the team by moving out a long-time veteran.

The Stars, sit in third place in the Central Division, but with 50 points are just three points away from being on the outside of the playoff race. The team has played better since the well-publicized comments of CEO Jim Lites about top players Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. They look to add some veteran leadership and improve their possession game to hold onto a playoff spot down the stretch.

