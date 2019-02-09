If you are a true fan of NFL football and long for more than what you can get from basic network or cable television, you should entertain the idea of NFL Game Pass. The popular service gives you the ability to watch your favorite team in action every single week of the NFL season. You can watch out-of-market games, track your favorite players, keep an eye on your fantasy football team, and even enjoy games from the past. What makes it even sweeter is an NFL Game Pass promo code.

What exactly is NFL Game Pass?

The NFL Game Pass service is an audio-video streaming service that provides NFL programming that can be watched from a variety of different devices. It differs from other services in that NFL Game Pass focuses on out-of-market games. When these games are over, they are made available to Game Pass subscribers.

There is also broad range of content – HBO’s Hard Knocks, for example – to give users more than just the ability to watch games. Fans that live far from their team’s market have the ability to keep up with their team and enjoy a complete NFL experience.

How can I access NFL Game Pass?

Users can access the service from most any device including a desktop computer, mobile device, set-top box, or game console. The streaming service works with any of the following:

Apple TV

Xbox One

Roku

PS4

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Android tablets and smartphones running 4.1 or later

iPad or iPhone running iOS 7 or later

What games are available?

With NFL Game Pass coupons, you can gain access to all 256 games played in a given NFL regular season. You can also access postseason games. Both regular season and postseason games are available on demand after the games have been completed.

Game Pass does broadcast out-of-market preseason games live, but all other content is available in on demand format. Sunday games, for example, can be watched after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

What are some of the special features?

Using an NFL Game Pass promo code, you can access a number of special features that a true football fan would appreciate. A game replay can be watched in its entirety. There is also a condensed feature which will show a complete game in about 45 minutes.

There is also a unique Coaches Film feature that allows viewers to watch games as if they were a coach. There is an angle that captures all 22 players on the field at once. Another angle is shown from the end zone. These are the same angles used by coaches, scouts, personnel people, and broadcasters.

The search feature also allows a user to track a certain player. Fantasy football aficionados can track the individual players on their fantasy teams. You can also search by play or even by down. Search for all third down plays or search for all red-zone plays. The possibilities are endless for fans looking for that total NFL experience.

What about other content?

One of the most exciting features of NFL Game Pass is the archived footage. You can watch preseason, regular season, and postseason games from any season dating back to 2011. You can also go back even further and watch 20 classic Super Bowls.

Game Pass also provides other football-related programming. Shows like A Football Life, America’s Game, Undrafted, and more are available to subscribers.

How much does it cost?

NFL Game pass is available as an annual subscription for $100 per year. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can pay $30 quarterly. There is a free seven-day trial for fans to get a taste of what the service is all about. NFL Game Pass coupons are available as well.