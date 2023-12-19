King Billy Casino offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods to ensure the convenience and safety of its customers. It is important to note that the available methods may vary depending on the user’s country of residence.

Electronic Wallets: This is one of the most popular methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Examples include Skrill, Neteller, and EcoPayz. Transactions through e-wallets usually happen instantly or within a few hours.

Bank Cards: Visa and MasterCard are widely accepted at King Billy Casino. Typically, depositing funds into your account via a bank card occurs instantly, but withdrawals may take several days.

Bank Transfer: This method is suitable for large transactions. Although a bank transfer may take several days, it is considered one of the safest transaction methods.

Cryptocurrencies: King Billy Casino supports transactions using a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others. Cryptocurrency transactions are usually very fast and provide a high level of anonymity.

Prepaid Cards and Vouchers: Options like Paysafecard allow users to make deposits without having to reveal personal banking details.

Mobile Payments: In some countries, mobile payment methods are available that allow you to make deposits directly from your mobile phone.

Internet Banking: Some customers prefer to use Internet banking to deposit funds at the casino, which is also a safe and convenient method.

Instructions for depositing and withdrawing funds at King Billy online casino:

Depositing Money

Login and registration:

If you do not already have an account, create one on the casino’s website.

Enter your username and password to access your account.

Go to the Cashier Area:

On the website, look for the “Cashier” or “Deposit” area.

Selecting a Deposit Method:

Select the deposit method that suits you (for example, bank card, e-wallet, cryptocurrency).

Entering the Deposit Amount:

Enter the amount you want to deposit.

Please note the minimum and maximum deposit limits.

Transaction Confirmation:

Follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

You may need additional confirmation of the transaction through your payment method (for example, SMS confirmation for bank cards).

Money transfer:

Funds are usually credited to your gaming account instantly or within a short time.

Withdrawal of Funds

Checking Balance and Withdrawal Conditions:

Make sure you have enough funds in your account for withdrawal.

Check if you meet the conditions for withdrawal (for example, meeting bonus wagering requirements).

Go to the Withdrawal Section:

Find the “Withdrawal” or similar section in your account menu.

Selecting an Output Method:

Select your preferred withdrawal method.

Please note that some casinos require withdrawals using the same method used to deposit.

Specifying the Withdrawal Amount:

Enter the amount you want to withdraw.

Please take into account the minimum and maximum withdrawal limits.

Transaction Confirmation:

Confirm the withdrawal operation.

In some cases, identity verification may be required.

Request Processing and Funds Transfer:

Processing a withdrawal request may take from several hours to several days depending on the method chosen.

Once processed, the funds will be transferred to your account.

Important Points

Always check information about fees and transaction processing times for different payment methods.

Make sure your account is fully verified to avoid delays in withdrawals.

If you have any questions, please contact the casino support team.

King Billy Club Security and stability

King Billy Club takes your safety seriously. All exchanges are encrypted using SSL technology to ensure the security of your personal and monetary data. Moreover, the club fully complies with all applicable financial regulations and conscious gaming standards.

Support

If you have any questions regarding shopping or withdrawals, their dedicated customer service team is available every minute of every day to assist you. They believe in putting their players first and their cheerleading squad is a demonstration of that responsibility.