Part of having online casinos do everything “by the book” means having a license to offer its services legally. Operators are responsible for managing all the costs that come with operating under regulations. However, over time, the perks of being a legitimate and legal entity begin to outweigh the sacrifices being made.

As a Swedish player, you may be well aware that non-Swedish casinos are constantly launching on the internet. Therefore, it’s often challenging to find a new casino without Swedish license that’s legal and legitimate. Thankfully, there are sections of an operator that you can use to tell the good from the bad. And fortunately, novice and experienced Swedish players can use these.

So, let’s look at the criteria you can use to find the best casinos that don’t have a Swedish license.

Top Criteria

A Valid International License

Finding an online casino without a Swedish license doesn’t mean it’s advisable to explore sites with no licenses at all. If an operator doesn’t happen to have a Swedish license, then it should have an existing license with another recognized and reputable authority. Leading authorities worth trusting include:

The Government of Curacao

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC)

The Option to Translate into Swedish

It’s always a bonus to find an operator that accommodates Swedish players by translating its services and content to Svenska. This improves any gambling experience since locals will find it easier to understand the activity happening at the time.

Accepting the Swedish Krona (SEK)

It’s ideal for Swedish players to register with sites that accept their local currency, the Swedish Krona. You risk facing conversion fees when you sign up on sites that don’t accept your local currency.

Bonuses and Promotions

There’s a key difference that exists between a casino that has a Swedish license and one that doesn’t. This has to do with the site’s ability to offer a variety of bonuses and promotions. Under the Swedish Gambling Authority, operators are limited to offering only one bonus to a single player. This measure is put in place to prevent players from developing a gambling addiction.

On the other hand, online casinos without a Swedish license take full advantage of their bonuses and promotions. To attract prospective players and reward existing customers, sites typically do a lot more in this regard. With no restrictions, they offer several welcome bonuses and these come in addition to seasonal promotions for players to enjoy. Therefore, players have extra funds to use so they’re able to increase their chances of winning.

Game Selection

A site’s library of games forms the heartbeat of any operator. When a site restricts its game selection and the products it offers, it risks limiting its scope of entertainment. For this reason, it’s important to register with sites that partner with the most reputable software providers.

If an operator without Spelpaus includes the most popular games, then it may be worth exploring. This includes checking for leading games like Starburst, Book of the Dead, Gonzo’s Quest and other leading Megaways slots.

Local Payment Methods

Payment options are part of the reason why operators can enhance a gambling experience. By not supporting any popular Swedish payment options, this could count as a massive inconvenience to players. This is because locals face having to pay outrageous conversion fees and costs.

Swedish banks avoid partnering with casinos that have foreign licenses. This means that digital currencies and virtual wallets are the only options available to Swedish players if they are betting on a casino without a Swedish license. Therefore, a site that offers the following payment methods will be worth exploring:

Visa

Zimpler

Neteller

Trustly

Skrill

Bitcoin