The last-16 phase of the 2022 World Cup gets underway this weekend when the United States of America takes on Holland at the Khalifa International Stadium. This is a huge game for both nations and there is expected to be plenty of action in the betting markets with even top online casino Russia sites vying for business, so make sure to look around for the best odds.

The USA reached the knockout stages of the World Cup after finishing second in Group B with five points from their three matches. After drawing with Wales and England in their opening games, the US edged past Iran 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a first half winner from Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea attacker fired home from close range to secure the win and book their place in the last-16 at the expense of the Iranians.

It means the USA have now reached the knockout stages for the third time in the last four World Cup’s [also 2010 and 2014], and coach Gregg Berhalter will now be looking to emulate the 2002 side that made it to the quarter-finals.

However, they’ll be up against an impressive Dutch team who won Group A with seven points from their three matches. Louis van Gaal’s side sealed top spot with a routine win over hosts Qatar, with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong among the goals.

Having secured safe progress to the last-16, the Dutch maintained their incredible record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup they’ve played in since 1934. They’ll now be hoping to extend their 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions with another positive result against the USA.

Betting odds

Holland are the 2/5 favourites with the bookmakers to quality for the quarter-finals. The USA can be backed at odds of 15/8 to make it through to the next stage while the draw is on offer at 23/10.

The US are a well organised outfit and Holland have been more defensive than normal in this tournament, so we’re not expecting a lot of goals. Under 2.5 match goals looks a solid bet at 4/7.

A 1-1 draw to take it to extra-time could be tempting at odds of 5/1 but we think Holland will edge it inside the 90 minutes with a 1-0 victory – which is also available at 5/1.

Pulisic fit?

Pulisic was the match-winner on Tuesday but he injured himself in the process of scoring the winning goal and required hospital treatment for a pelvic issue. The attacker is expected to recover in time to start this match.

Josh Sargent also suffered an ankle injury against Iran and is likely to miss out, while Weston McKennie is a doubt with a muscle issue.

Holland defender Jeremie Frimpong is expected to be passed fit despite carrying an ankle knock. Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake are both a yellow card away from missing the quarter-finals.

Prediction

This is likely to be a cagey game with neither side willing to leave themselves too open. The USA have proven to be a solid unit but they may not have the required threat going forward to cause Holland enough problems. We’re predicting a narrow win for the Dutch. Holland 1-0 USA