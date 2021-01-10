There are so many fun things going on for punters during 2021. Because of the pandemic in 2020, both the European Championship in football swell as the summer Olympics got postponed. That means there are tons of options during the year, and the calendar full of exciting events from all over the world. We have chosen our four favorite events for the year that are perfect for punters.

European Championship 2021

Punters love the European Championship and the World Cup in football. Punters have many offers to take part in and at spelsajter.nu, players can compare different campaigns to find the best offers out there. England, France and Belgium are according to the odds, big favorites to win the competition.

European Championship will be played in 12 different countries where England will host some group stage games and playoffs games including the final. These games will be played at Wembley and clearly we all hope that there will be a crowd watching and not empty seats as the last year.

Summer Olympics in Tokyo

The pandemic also postponed the summer Olympics in Tokyo from 2020 to 2021. Therefore the summer will be very intense with both the European Championship going on and the Olympics. The Olympics is one of the main events during 2021 with tons of sports.

För players who want to compare the odds during the event we recommend svenskbetting.com a page that knows everything there is to know about the Olympics. There you will find the best operators and campaigns during the Olympics as well as tipsters sharing their favorite betting tips.

Watch football, rugby, tennis, swimming, track and field and all the other events during the Olympics. There is a lot going on and tons of different markets to place your bets at.



Super Bowl

As always, no sports year is completed without the Super Bowl. After the world cup final in football, the Super Bowl is the most-watched sports event globally. The 7th of February Super Bowl LV takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Punters can also enjoy the playoffs and road to the Super Bowl that are going on all of January. There are several teams in the run for the title, but only one can win. Last year that was Kansas City Chiefs who beat San Fransisco 49:ers in the final.

Premier League finish

The Premier League season 2020/21 may not be the same with any or limited crowds in the stadiums. But if it’s one positive thing with this season is the battle for the title. Last season Liverpool had already won the league almost in January but this year it looks completely different with many teams involved in the title race.

As e neutral spectator, the finish of the league could be a lot of fun with many thrilling games that mean everything to the teams. Will it is Liverpool who defends the title or can someone of the Manchester clubs win it?