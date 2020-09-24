Sports betting, casino and gambling in general have always been popular past time activities. As with everything else in our world, online gambling too has been digitized, and is now found mainly on the internet. But to some, it may seem difficult at a first glance, and sometimes even unsafe. In this article we will dispel such misconceptions, and show you how sports betting online can be both easy, safe and a lot of fun!

How to safely gamble online?

First things first. If you do not feel comfortable and worry that your personal- and payment details are in jeopardy, you are not going to have a good time. It’s as simple as that, and it is very logical. The first step therefore will be knowing how to tell if a betting site is legitimate or not. There are a few ways to do this.

Check the licence. Scroll to the bottom of the betting websites’ starting page to see which gambling licenses they have. These licenses are issued by national governments. This basically means that if you see a licence from a specific country, that country’s government has approved of this website. This includes confirming that their games are fair and truly random, that their IT-security measures are on top, that payments are safely encrypted and more. Different nations have different standards, and the UKGC (United Kingdom) and SGA (Sweden) are considered to be two of the strictest ones. Do some research. Have a look at comments and reviews from other customers. See what the forums say, how people have been treated by the customer support, and so on. Use a comparison website. These sites are designed to do the necessary research for you, and will present you with a summary of the best sportsbooks and bonuses available for your relevant market. Comparison sites such as Oddsgurus.in will even go the extra mile for you and write in-depth reviews and betting guides.

Creating and verifying your account

Now that you have located a safe betting website, it’s time to create your first account. The gambling companies are aware that this is a somewhat tedious process and always try to make it as easy and quick as possible. Creating an account differs somewhat depending on which market you belong to. Swedish players may for instance log in without creating an account, using a unique app for online verification called BankID. For most of us however, it is the old brick and mortar way, meaning you will have to fill in details such as your name, date of birth and address.

You will also need to verify your account. This may sometimes be postponed for later, but we recommend that you do it straight away. Verifying your account means that you will have to upload a picture of a valid form of ID. You may also be required to upload a picture of the payment card used for your first deposit. Not to worry though, this is purely for anti-money laundering purposes, and to prevent identity theft. A betting company will NEVER ask for the backside CVV-code of your card. In fact, you will even be asked to cover up 4 digits in your card number before uploading it.

Depositing money in a quick, easy, and safe fashion

Now that you have created your account, perhaps at a cricket sportsbook found at Cricketbetting.biz, it is time to make your first deposit. This is easy, quick and safe, but there are some things that you should know about. Firstly, many betting websites and online casinos offer up to hundreds of different payment methods. This includes everything from bank transfers to eWallets, and even crypto currencies. You are almost guaranteed to find a payment method that you are already using, but keep the following in mind:

Some payment methods charge a small fee for sending and/or receiving transactions. This has nothing to do with the gambling websites, but is simply a service fee from the payment provider. Always use a payment method with free transactions or a small fixed fee. Avoid providers that take a percentage fee. Check the eligibility for bonuses. Some gambling websites try to steer customers away from certain payment methods. Sometimes because they have bad deals with them, and sometimes because they know that there is a fee for the players. For these reasons, you may find that customers using a certain payment method may not accept a welcome bonus. If so, this is always specified in the terms and conditions of the bonus.

And there you have it; everything it takes to get started with sports betting online in a safe and easy way. The only thing that remains now is that you locate a sportsbook with a wide range of odds and a generous bonus. Best of luck!