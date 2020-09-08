Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City are among the bookies favourites to win the 2020/21 Champions League.

Bayern Munich lifted the trophy a couple of weeks ago after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final following a turbulent 2019/20 campaign that was interrupted by an enforced three-month break between March and June.

The German giants will once again be among the leading pack to win the Champions League again this season and many will be tempted to back Bayern Munich to reclaim the trophy at odds of 4/1 given how strong their squad is.

Joining Bayern as joint-favourites to win the Champions League this season are Manchester City as punters can back Pep Guardiola’s men at odds of 4/1 with most leading bookmakers.

City fell just short last season after suffering a shock defeat to Lyon in the quarter-finals so they’ll be desperate to take that final step and win their first ever Champions League this campaign.

Liverpool are also expected to be right in the mix as they are priced as the 7/1 third-favourites. Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League in 2019 and ran away with the Premier League last season so they should once again be a match for any side this year.

Odds of 7/1 seem long for a team of Liverpool’s quality and those who bet on football in Kenya and Africa will be tempted to back the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to secure the Merseysiders seventh Champions League title.

Paris Saint-Germain fell agonisingly short last season as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Bayern in the final. However, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks the French side are a dangerous outfit and look good value at 9/1 to go one step further to clinch their first ever Champions League this season.

You can never discount Spain’s big guns when it comes to this competition. Real Madrid are the most successful club in European history and they can be backed at odds of 9/1 to reclaim the crown this year. Barcelona are enduring a tough time right now but they’ve managed to hold on to Lionel Messi so with the best player on the planet in their team, they can never be discounted and many will be having a punt at 15/1 on the Catalans returning to European glory.

Juventus are among the outsiders with the Italians available at odds of 17/1. Chelsea can be backed at the same odds and Frank Lampard might be quietly confident of putting a good run together in the Champions League after splashing over £200m on new players this summer.

Manchester United are back in the big time after booking their place in the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. United are currently priced at 22/1 to win the European Cup but those odds might shorten if they land Jadon Sancho.

It’s going to be a fascinating season and as usual it’s difficult to predict who’ll win the Champions League as there are so many top sides in the competition, but the smart money would be on Man City, Bayern or Liverpool.