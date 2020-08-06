The 2019/2020 season was one to forget for the New England Patriots having a premature and unexpected exit on the way to the Super Bowl to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card Round. That also turned out to be the final game for future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in the Patriots jersey which ended a 20 year career with the club winning a record Six Super Bowl championships and 4 Super Bowl MVP awards.

The endless speculation has become unbearable.@Dan_Shaughnessy is done. He is officially hoping Tom Brady leaves the Patriots. Sorry. https://t.co/1GGivZN1g8 pic.twitter.com/8jsB3eOkfU — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) February 28, 2020

The signing of Cam Newton has been brought in to rival and challenge Jarrett Stidham to that number one spot at the Patriots. Newton was released this season from the South Carolina Panthers, and this will be his first time playing for anyone other than the Panthers so also uncharted waters for him also. Newton showed the NFL that he certainly has the ability to get the Patriots to the Super Bowl having won NFL MVP back in 2015 but questions have been asked about his durability since with him being injured multiple times since then, missing massive parts of the season.

Bill Belichick might have a headache when it comes to deciding who his starting quarterback for the forthcoming season if both are fit but from rumours coming out of camp, it looks as if Newton will take the lead role. However, Belichick will be wanting both quarterbacks to work in harmony, and compliment and push each other’s boundaries and ultimately ensure that the New England Patriots are in Super Bowl LIII.