Bovada is an online betting platform that offers a full service in sports betting and casino. Here you can check detailed review about Bovada: https://azbookmakers.com/bovada-review.Their online casino service is powered by Real Time Gaming (RTG). Their sportsbook and online casino services are restricted to US residents. Players from Delaware, Nevada, Maryland, and New Jersey have restraints due to unpredictable legal conditions in those states as it concerns iGaming.

Bodog is the main industry brand that has been in the sports betting industry since 1994. Bovada was launched in 2011 as an offshoot of the brand to operate for US players alone following legal issues. Bodog remains in existence but is limited to players in Canada and Europe. Canadians can have access to the main platform and can access the same player base as Bovada for Poker, Sportbetting, and lots more.

DEPOSIT ON BOVADA

Unlike other sites, bettors have limited deposit options. Credit cards, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin cash are the options for making deposits on Bovada. Specifications for Credit Card are also made and players can only use cards like VISA cards, VISA Gift Card, and Mastercard.

WITHDRAWALS ON BOVADA

One thing that has led to the existence and survival of the offshore betting industry is their payout speeds. Their payout speeds are exceptional and top others in the sports betting industry. They place a priority on paying their users whatever they win. They use Checks, Bitcoin payments, and deposits.

Bovada also uses vouchers to transfer funds among different player accounts.

FREE PLAY ON BOVADA

Every first-time account opening gets a bonus free play. Bovada offers a welcome bonus of a 35% match free play of approximately $250 on the initial deposit. Upon deposits, bonuses are credited within 30 minutes and players do not need to use a promotional code. Promotion on welcome is only available in a single-use. 5 times rollover is available for the welcome bonus when it is used in racebook but 30 times rollover if it is in casino play.

Terms and Conditions for withdrawing bonuses and rollovers have to be fulfilled before withdrawal to avoid forfeiture of bonuses and funds earned while wagering with free play.If you make a withdrawal before meeting your bonus terms you have to forfeit any money you have wagered alongside your entire bonus. Rollover is calculated by the lesser of your win or risk amounts for a particular bet.

REWARDS ON BOVADA

According to azBookmakers most betting sites do not provide rewards programs like Bovada. It stands undisputed as one of the best with amazing rewards offers. Bettors on Bovada are provided with rewards and VIP programs. The rewards programs create an opportunity for bettors on Bovada to exchange real money gambling for cashback by earning reward points.

Rewards points are thus converted into cash and opted for a single wager to make it available for withdrawal. A one-time rollover and a 1% cashback reward bonus are available for rewards points on Bovada.

MOBILE – FRIENDLY

Bovada is available for all smartphones including Apple iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung, and all internet-enabled mobile devices. The generic app also works perfectly on other types of smartphones and tablets.