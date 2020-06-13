A total of five new recreational shooting sites on BLM Phoenix District land are starting construction this year. This is just more proof that the construction industry continues to thrive in the Phoenix area.

First Site Under Construction

The first recreational shooting site, Baldy Mountain, is currently under construction on the 2.5 million-acre area. The project is expected to take 6 months to complete.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, all shooting sites will be open to the public, which are located just north of Phoenix. To be a little more exact, they are north of state route 74 and west of Lake Pleasant.

The Baldy Mountain Shooting Site’s development is quite simple including backstop berms, steel targets, gravel parking, amenities, and parking for the disabled.

Additional Recreational Shooting Sites

The four other sites, Box Canyon, Saddleback Mountain, Church Camp Road, and Narramore Road are set to begin construction in the coming months. The plans for these new sites were approved back in January.

These sites are a safe area for people to practice recreational shooting on public land that is open to the public.

Recreational Shooting

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, recreational shooting is a popular activity in the state of Arizona that continues to grow.

There are lots of places for people to experience recreational shooting in Arizona, from hunting to competition. These sites will be able to give these recreational shooter hobbyists a place to safely hit targets without having to travel too far out of the city.

Construction Projects

