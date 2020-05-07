Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused many businesses to lock down and people to stay home, it has altered people’s routines including workout routines. Though this quarantine period has been quite stressful and challenging, it is essential to continue doing some home workouts to keep fit.

It is possible to set up a personal fitness gym at home or watch videos online to help out with the workout’s sessions. But there are equally some fitness workouts with no equipment that can be done to improve one’s fitness and stay fit.

Carrying out these few minutes workout exercises during self-quarantine is key. While planning a workout session, make sure to get athletic footwear & fitness clothing.

Working out in comfortable athletic footwear & fitness clothing helps in improving one’s flexibility while working out.

Beginner bodyweight workout – 10 minutes workout

One amazing thing about home workouts is that they take just a few minutes and consistency remains key. If you are a beginner, the goal will be to make the body used to exercise and not overwork it. Here is a beginner workout plan:

Bodyweight squats: 15 reps

Push-ups: 15 reps

Walking lunges: 20 each leg

Dumbbell rows (use a gallon milk jug or any other weight equivalent): 10 each arm.

Plank: 30 seconds

Jumping Jacks: 25 reps

Advanced workout – 20 minutes

For anyone who finds the beginner home workout too easy or already used to the fitness routine can move to the next level. Here is the workout plan:

One-legged squats – 15 each side [warning: super-difficult, only attempt if you’re in good enough shape]

Bodyweight squats: 30 reps

Walking lunges: 30 reps (15 each leg)

Jump step-ups: 30 reps (15 each leg)

Pull-ups: 20 reps [or inverted bodyweight rows]

Dips (between bar stools): 15 reps

Chin-ups: 20 reps [or inverted bodyweight rows with underhand grip]

Push-ups: 20 reps

Plank: 30 seconds

High-intensity interval daily workout

One does not need to go to the gym to do a high-intensity interval workout. A complete routine can be carried out at home using a complete workout guide that can work based on one’s ability and speed.

The workout plan must comprise of; bodyweight squats, push-ups, pull-ups, and planks. One must not necessarily go through all the exercises in a day in order but depending on the amount of time one has; the workout can be done at a go, a 2-minute interval, or four different pieces of training throughout the day.

Sample day No-equipment workout plan

Do 40 jumping jacks first thing in the morning and continue with some bodyweight squats.

At lunch, use a milk jug or weight equivalent and do some inverted rows

Later on, do another 50 jumping jacks and then do some push-ups

After dinner, planks can be done while watching television

The workout can be done within two days but the main goal will be to do all exercises at once. No matter how little, try to exercise daily because eating more with little exercise can lead to lots of weight gain. Also, follow a healthy diet to help maintain and avoid putting on many calories.