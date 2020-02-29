Students who are looking for some guidance for admission, seek help from various plate-forms like College Apps. And they get a great sense of dos and don’ts. Apparently, we might be very energetic in filling up our admission applications along with giving our best in the rest of the things and still if we fail to get admission – this is because there was some lacking behind. And that lacking of a good letter of intent can be the one major reason for your rejection. A letter of intent is the most important part of your application. As it describes you and the decision committee is more relied upon your letter of intent. The rest of the documents are actually something that you achieved – but the letter of intent is your own written piece of work that you are conveying to the admission committee. You are actually trying hard to convince them in believing that you are a very suitable candidate to be considered.

It is always a common practice that what we don’t know or where we get stuck, we prefer to look for works of other people with the intention of seeking some guidance from the other people. Believe me, it’s the weakest point. If you would see how other people write their letters, you would ultimately make a structure in your mind which would be just “acquired” – meaning that, you won’t be able to create your own ideas and thoughts, rather you would follow footsteps of others which would definitely not make you “different” at all!

Here is how you should follow some guidance while writing your letter of intent:

1. Don’t be boring

Starting your letters with “I am XYZ. I graduated at ABC university” or these kinds of sentences that you really don’t need mention makes the reader feel bore about it and not wanting to continue further. You should incorporate your achievements and the whole background in some other way that the reader would want to read it further. Open up with some interesting facts that would construct your background and compile the whole story that explains: “How you got into this field?”

2. Don’t be unprofessional

While you write, you should not use fancy words that sounds unprofessional. If you don’t have any idea about your being “unprofessional”, then you should give your written piece to any professional in your acquittances.

3. Don’t be dramatic

You have to write in an artistic way without being dramatic. People who will be reading your letter are highly qualified and professional. They can easily pick up where you’ve lied. You have to be smart and open about yourself but you have you be yourself.

4. Be concise

Students write 1000s of words with the intention of impressing the committee. This is simply insane! The lengthy document with a clutter of useless information would never let the officials ponder over it. They would simply try to find out something useful but if your letter makes them tedious – this is not a positive point at all!

Try to be concise! Meaning that you should write in a way that covers up every important thing you want to talk about in short passages – making them look pretty much informative and readable. Choose good words in the description, that makes your letter catchy and attractive.

5. Talk about your future plans

Its always required to end up your letter by giving them an idea about your possible future plans. This is how they would consider your willingness and enthusiasm for seeking admission to the school.