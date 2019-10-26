Little league is a non-profit organization for conducting baseball and softball tournaments for boys and girls from the age 4 – 18. Even as I type this, some of them, somewhere in the world might be starting their baseball session all new.

Now we are living in a very systematic world. Everything is programmed and timed. If as adults we feel this then, imagine the plight of kids. As kids in those days, we had the freedom to play a lot and it was considered healthy, both physically and mentally, and we loved the outdoors too. I still remember times when I used to visit home only for eating and sleeping. Most of the time during our holidays and school time we were seen playing. But now the kids are just the opposite. They don’t play outside and the schools also don’t give them the space to play and have fun. Instead, they are all concentrating on technology-based activities. These are important too but kids will never know the value of playing outdoors and will miss it when they are being told about this later.

During our times, people who played for the little leagues might now be a part of a premium team. But still, the memories associated with playing in those days are fresh in their minds. Now, as we all know baseball is a team sport. It requires two teams for a tournament. The two teams will each have nine players. For a team to win, the most important thing is team spirit and effort. Here, in baseball, one cannot win without the support of the teammates. Their practice sessions help them get a good bonding and this continues to reflect in the field also.

When it comes to taking coaching for little leagues, a coach is a very important person. The coach guides the children in the right direction. He knows what is right for whom. So, it is very strenuous to be a coach for little leagues. They face pressure. Also, the parents of kids who are into little league have to understand certain things. They are at two extremes. Some parents are too involved and get to know whatever is happening in the field. I agree that this is the parent’s role in their children’s life but as a negative side, we all know that very few parents respect the coach. They should understand and go hand-in-hand with the coaches in improving the child’s play.

But most of all parents only decide the child’s potential with the victory or failure in a match. Like we spoke about many things that would require in succeeding in little leagues, let us now discuss Best USA bats for youth.

Easton Ghost X Evolution Youth USA Bat

This bat from Easton is a composite bad. I must say that it is the only composite bat. It is a two-piece bat and it has a newly developed element called nitrocell in it. This allows the creation of strong connections with the ball yet giving a lightweight feeling. To know more about this bat, you can always refer to youth bat reviews which will give you a full overview of the bat.

2019 Mizuno Maxcor Carbon Youth USA Bat

This bat is one of the Best USA Bats. This is because it is highly known for the elements that are advanced technologically. This bat comes with a 2-piece. This bat has a handle that syncs with its barrel and is said to redirect the negative vibrations and thus aiding in delivering the most controlled swings. For all these reasons, this bat is slightly high in price comparatively. But every penny spent is well spent.

2019 Easton Ghost X Hyperlite Youth USA Bat

This is a traditional bat from the Easton which comes as a single piece and this bat is well designed to bat with full strength and power. From all the youth bat reviews, I have read, this bat tops the chart. This is also considered the best option for its strong enough to send the ball flying. This bat is also not heavy so, one trying to increase swing speed can do so with this bat.

2019 Easton Beast Pro Youth USA Bat

This bat is a unique piece that is a blend of style, comfort, and speed. This is the most dependable USA bats comparatively. It is made of Easton’s best alloy. The alloy is strongest and the most durable. This bat is an upgraded version of their own bat from the last season. The difference between the two is that this bat is developed with a balanced weight distribution formula which gives more power and force for the sweet spot. This comes with a lizard skin grip. This gives a proper cushion and it is also very comfortable while at the swing.

2019 Best Speed – 10

This USA youth bat is one of the lightest bats. It has got a thermal alloy construction and the speed end cap is specially designed with thermal alloy. This also has given a nice swing and it is light. This bad also has the signature lizard skin grip on the handle and is a 2-piece bat. This bat is perfect for up-gradation to a higher-level bat for tougher divisions yet to come.

Even though we choose a bat according to the speed and design and with the additional features that it offers to us, we must also be cautious enough to see if it will suit us. We Should always choose a bat that would enhance our game style. The bat should not be too heavy also. So, the length and weight of the bat that we are going to use should be proportional to our body. This is how we choose the right bat that is best suitable for us.