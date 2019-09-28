You’ve finally discovered the online casino you want to play at. What happens next? You’re welcomed with all different kinds of online casino games. This can be really overwhelming even for the most experienced online casino players. That’s why we’re going to explore all the different kinds of slot machines in this article. All that is left for you to do is start spinning the reels!

Slot machines have gained a lot of popularity amongst online casinos. They’re a lot of fun, they’re easy to play, and you have the chance to turn a small bet into a massive jackpot. Online slots like the online roulette have developed so much since they were first launched online in the mid 2000’s. Now you have the opportunity to choose from a variety of themes, state of the art graphics, and million dollar jackpots.

However, online slot machines can be complicated to grasp when you’re first starting to play at a casino. Slot machines can come in many different shapes, sizes, and varieties. Since there are so many slot games available, it can be hard to tell one from another. It is important for you to know that the foundation of every single online slot machine is the exact same. The number of reels or the number of paylines may differ, the principles are the same. This means that it doesn’t really matter what slot you choose to play – the possibilities are truly endless. So, take a look at this list if you’ve been wondering which type of slot machine is best for you!

The first kind of slot machine you can enjoy at any online casino is a fruit slot. Every provider in the online gambling world today has this type of slot to offer because fruit slot machines have a long history in casinos. This slot is a favorite amongst so many players. There’s just something about the fruity and colourful symbols that doesn’t disappoint. Choosing a fruit slot to play allows you to enjoy simple and fun gameplay with an old school vibe! Some popular fruit slot machines that you have to try are Deco Diamonds and Twin Spin!

Another type of slot machine you can choose to play is a video slot. A video slot in is another way for you to play your favorite slot machines, while taking away the mechanics of the traditional slot design. Instead of spinning a mechanical reel and lever, you get to play video slots via a screen! It’s exactly like a video game. Video slots offer unique features that grant you higher chances for in game bonuses that will keep you entertained for hours. Video slots often have many more paylines as well. The more paylines that there are on the reels, the higher the potential wins for each one of your spins. Combine this with exciting story lines, catchy soundtracks, and ultramodern graphics, video slots have quickly become another favorite in the online casino world. Make sure to try playing the popular video slot Starburst!

You can also enjoy the smooth gameplay offered in classic slots. Many people prefer the simple act of playing on 3 reels because it resembles the very first slot machine. But don’t underestimate this simple design. These slots are now equipped with modern features, excellent visual effects, and action packed animations. This kind of slot offers old school symbols like bars, bells, sevens, and even some fruit too! Take a spin on the popular classic slot Break da Bank for non-stop entertainment.

The last slot machine you can choose to play could potentially change your life forever. This is the popular jackpot slot of course! The biggest reason jackpot slots are a big hit amongst online casino players if for the amount of money you can win. You can find online jackpot games with prizes that start at €1,000 or jackpot games with a prize of over €1,000,000! There are so many jackpot slots that you can choose from, but you must try the popular Mega Moolah!

These are the types of slot machines you will get to discover at any online casino. All you have to do is find one that you enjoy and keep on spinning!