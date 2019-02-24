Your Morning Dump… Where Kyrie Irving has no time to wallow in the negativity

Asked where this one ranks with the season’s worst losses, he said, “It’s behind me.” Already? “Yeah, it’s the NBA,” Irving said. “Trying to get to the playoffs, so that’s where the fun begins.” And he’s not concerned the struggles could last into those playoffs: “Nah, we’ll be fine.” Why? “Because I’m here,” Irving said. “So we’re still waiting for that thing to click. We’ve gone on eight-games, six-games, four-games winning streaks, and then we’ll hit a lull of three games and then we’re back answering questions like this. So it is what it is. I don’t get frustrated about this stuff anymore. It’s just part of the regular season. In the playoffs, when we can plan for a team, prepare for a team, I still don’t see anybody beating us in seven games.”

Herald

Forget the finger-pointing and nonsensical introspective bull-shit, this is the type of leadership the Celtics need from Kyrie Irving.

It’s part LeBron James (active playoff mode, zero dark thirty), Bill Belichick (we’re on to Cincinnati) and Cedric Maxwell (Jump on my back, boys).

By no means am I excusing last night’s PATHETIC showing in Chicago, but at this point in the season, it’s time to change the narrative and ‘we’ll flip the switch’ is the (only?) way to go.

This team continues to remind me of the 2009-2010 Celtics – a talented, arrogant, and sometimes lazy bunch that churned out a maddening 50-32 regular season performance before losing the Finals in 7 games.

On Page 2, does Terry Rozier have compromising photos of Brad Stevens?

Terry Rozier’s net rating over 15:47: minus-52.2. Only Kyrie in the positive for this game, and everyone else deep in the negative. pic.twitter.com/WWVZXYzk8x — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 24, 2019

Rozier in his last three games: 5-of-26 FG, 2-of-13 3-pt, 12 points. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 24, 2019

After the game, Brad Stevens admitted his share of blame by saying he was disappointed in himself and needs to be better. We’ve heard this before.

BUT WHY IN THE HELL IS BRAD MARRIED TO ROZIER?

Rozier was god awful last night yet Stevens inexplicably refused to give Brad Wanamaker a shot. We’ve seen Brad do this with Theis and Yabusele. When one sucks, he lands on the bench (at least for that game).

Does Stevens believe that Rozier (and his psyche) is too important to the playoff success of this team? I sure as hell hope not. There are times where Rozier is indeed scary and doing more harm than good on the court. It’s Brad’s job to recognize this and adjust accordingly.

WAKE UP, BRAD.

