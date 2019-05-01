Playing sports is very important because without realizing it is a benefit for humans, both physically and mentally. Exercise has a million benefits and as long as it’s not done excessively, it’s good, very good! By exercising we can keep our body and mind in good condition even though of course the influence of age cannot be avoided. We cannot prevent aging as we can only minimize the impact it causes. Our physical condition will decline; this is the main reason why retirement is something that can never be avoided, including for sports athletes.



Retirement on the one hand has a bad impact on mental conditions, especially for sports athletes. Those who have often been praised for their physical strength have now switched their status to being the same person as a person who is worse or worse! In some cases, pensions cause faster deaths for sports athletes, especially those who have been very successful in the past. The condition of post power syndrome is a serious thing that must be faced by every pensioner if they are really serious about living their lives in a positive direction. Reading some inspirational quotes and sayings can help a lot.

This article will highlight a number of ways sports athletes usually do when they retire. They do these methods to keep them inspired even when they retire. Without inspiration someone will lose life and without real passion someone will be closer to death.

But ordinary people, in all areas of life, live like everyone else for times like this, one day or another. Time to retire after a long career, to change your lifestyle, to adapt, to live with simpler financial means and to move to another phase of life. Adaptation is also never easy. In the case of athletes, retirement only rings early in life.



From an early age, the life of an athlete arranges around his sport. Everything is done or almost with the priority of sports development until finally it belongs to the world elite. The demands and accuracy required in high-performance sports are such that athletes must use most of their time in their physical and mental preparation. There is nothing left to chance. The daily life of athletes obsessed with sports performance leaves little room for other activities. In addition, his entire social environment, except for a few friends and classmates, will consist of other athletes in his sport. High-level athletes live, sleep, breathe according to their athletic appearance. So, we can assume that athletes do not all have the balance needed to overcome the phase of life that awaits them.



1. They must look for a new environment



The new environment is what they have to look for. They cannot remain confined in their old environment. Okay, the sports environment is what makes them have everything but there is always an end to something. If they look for a new environment, they will find many new things that will bring them to new experiences. These new experiences will in turn lead to new inspiration.

They can begin to share their experiences



Sharing their experiences with others is a way to still feel valuable. Rewards are what athletes must accept even after they retire. By sharing their success stories (without having to feel arrogant), they will keep their mental state on a straight track. By telling them they will be encouraged to do something more than that. They will always be inspired to maintain their reputation. They can involve themselves in social activities



By involving themselves in social activities they can convince themselves that they have not really run out. This step will keep them inspired to do good to others.



4. They can switch professions



Switching professions is not something that is scary. It only requires an adaptation process. By switching professions they are required to start everything from scratch and step by step they will rediscover their identity as successful individuals.



5. Sincerely



In the end the sincerity to accept the situation is what keeps them alive. By accepting that everything has an end, they will be encouraged to think of something else and also other achievements. Everyone who “does not live in the past” will tend to accept new inspirations easily. If you are in the same situation, which requires sincerity, you are advised to get a coach to help you overcome these challenges and move forward with your life