There is simply no denying that cable and satellites services are expensive. Being that you are living in an uncertain economy it can be hard to justify such expenses. However, this doesn’t make it easy for sports fans. This is especially true for NBA fans due to the fact that the playoffs have started. And, the playoffs are without a doubt one of the most exciting times in basketball. Just because you cut the cable or live outside the United States it doesn’t mean that you should be denied access to this exciting action. That being said there are a number of options viewing options available to you.



WatchESPN



The first thing you need to know about the NBA playoffs will actually be broadcast on several different channels. Some of the games will be broadcast on TNT and ABC, while some of the games will be broadcast on ESPN. That being said there are a number of different ways that you can actually stream the games that are broadcast on either ESPN or ABC. One such way to do so is by taking advantage of WatchESPN. Of course, this option will only be available to those individuals that have an existing cable subscription.



TNT’s Overtime Site And Streaming App



Unfortunately, there are fewer options available when it comes to streaming the games that are broadcast on TNT. TNT Overtime will broadcast some of the games for free without any authentication required. The only problem with this option is that the streams come in alternate camera angles, which means it is not going to actually like viewing it on TV. There is also another option available and that is the TNT streaming app. The app will allow you to watch all the games that are broadcast on TNT and it is completely free. However, you will once again have to authenticate a cable subscription in order to gain access to the app.



Consider A Free Trial Streaming Service



Sports fans should also know that there are a number of streaming services available that will stream the NBA playoffs. The one downside to these streaming services is that the will require a monthly fee, but they do offer free trials. Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and PlayStation Vue are just a few of the services that will offer such streams. They will stream games that are broadcast on TBS, TNT, and ESPN. For more information on these services and watching the NBA playoffs, you can always check out it’s about the finals NBA.



Free Streaming Services



There are a number of sites online that offer 24/7 streaming to a myriad of sports. Not only will these sites provide you live access to the NBA playoffs, but they will provide access to just about any sport imaginable. However, it should be noted that these sites are highly illegal and dependent on streamers. If you are going to go down this road, you will probably want to invest in a VPN. VPNs are not expensive and will provide you with the privacy and security that you need when taking advantage of such streaming services.

