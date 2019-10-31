The New York Marathon 2019, still sponsored by TCS, takes to the iconic city street of New York City in early The New York Marathon 2019 Live Stream Online free takes place on Sunday 1st November. each year, one of the most scenic settings for a Marathon anywhere in the world, and very much one of the most sought after in terms of participation.

It isn’t one of the faster courses, so we’re unlikely to see anyone challenging Eliud Kipchoge’s incredible sub-2 hour barrier here, but it still attracts many of the world’s top athletes, not least becasue of the huge crowds that always line the route to offer their support and encouragement. The race is also televised Live and available as a Live Stream Online, making it available to a much wider audience than those watching on the streets of Manhattan.

Historically speaking it is actually one of the newer large Marathon, having started relatively recently in 1970, but it has grown considerably in that time, with over 50,000 runners now expected to complete the race annually – there would potentially be a lot more it entry was unrestricted but time and space constraints mean entry for non-professional runners is via a lottery system. For amateurs keen to take part then a big advantage can be gained by joining the NYRR (New York Road Runners) can qualify for guaranteed entry, subject to certain conditions.

The NYC Marathon Race day is here, and the best distance runners in the world will be in action bright and early on Sunday morning. The race, which saw nearly 100,000 applicants for 2019, goes for 26.219 miles along a course that goes through the five boroughs of New York City. The race is one of the World Marathon Majors, and one of the biggest races of the year.

Flanagan, who in 2017 became the first American woman in 40 years to win the New York City Marathon’s open division, will serve as a lead commentator. The 16-time national champion and U.S. Olympic silver medalist will also work with WABC-TV on pre-race programming.

Instead of chasing a podium finish this year at the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon, I’m honored to join an incredible broadcast team and take the next step in my career journey,” Flanagan said. “I’m looking forward to sharing my insights on the race and the amazing athlete performances, and being a voice for runners from all over the world. See you at the finish line.

Defending champions Geoggrey Kamworor of Kenya and Shalane Flanagan of the United States will both be participating in the action on Sunday, as will 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desiree Linden, four-time United States Olympian Abdi Abdirahman, and plenty of other excellent distance runners.

Event Scheduled:

Eyewitness News sports anchor Ryan Field and meteorologist Amy Freeze will be joined by Shalane Flanagan will kick off the celebration for New York City’s most popular annual sporting event, reporting from the Parade of Nations and the evening fireworks in Central Park.

Saturday, November 2

Countdown to the Starting Line, 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. & 11:35 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. EST

Eyewitness News anchor David Novarro and Shalane Flanagan take an inside look at top names and most interesting stories behind the biggest marathon in the world.

Sunday, November 3

Eyewitness News Marathon Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EST

Sports anchors Ryan Field and Sam Ryan will host coverage from Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island. Meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Amy Freeze will report from the start, while Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Josh Einiger, and Anthony Johnson will report from throughout the city. John Del Giorno will cover the race from above in NewsCopter7.

Find Your Finisher, 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST

Friends and family can follow their runners on the TCS New York City Marathon app and then watch their runner cross the Central Park finish line in real time via abc7ny.com, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Final Finishers, 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST

Though the biggest prize may go to the runner who finishes first, the most rewarding moment often goes to the runners who finish after the official race is over, known endearingly as the “Final Finishers.” Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET viewers can watch these inspiring runners be greeted by hundreds of well-wishers on Facebook Live and via the ESPN App streams. On May 4th, the TCS NYC Marathon. You can see a map of the full race route on the official website here.

THE FESTIVITIES

There’s a full week of events leading up to the marathon (and a couple after it), including shorter races for adults and kids,a marathon eve dinner and a three-day expo at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center that’s free and open to all, with hundreds of booths and presentations on running,wellness and nutrition. For a full schedule,visit the marathon website. During the race itself, entertainment stations along the course will provide music and encouragement.

Live coverage of the New York marathon is again being provided this year by the ABC7 NY channel; you can watch this online here via the ABC App, which is also available for mobile users looking to webcast the race on their iPhone or Android devices – live coverage on ABC starts from 7.00am on race day:

There is also TV coverage across the US being provided once again by ESPN3, who also provide an online viewing option via the ESPN player:

Another option that not many people consider is to tune in to some of the many live webcams that are positioned around the New York area that can take you direct to the city streets to watch the runners pass by. There is a live streaming camera at Columbus Circle in particular that is well worth checking out:

Where can I watch the NYC Marathon?

Plenty of places! The official marathon website has details on the best places to watch namely, the ones where people celebrate the most, like Brooklyn’s Fourth Avenue but anywhere along the course is fair game.

What’s the NYC marathon route?

TL;DR version: runners begin in Staten Island and cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn; they’ll run up Fourth Avenue, then close to the Brooklyn waterfront and over the Pulaski Bridge into Long Island City; after a short run through Queens, they’ll cross the Queen sboroBridge into Manhattan, heading north through the Upper East Side and Harlem; then, they cross the Willis Avenue Bridge, run through the Bronx, and then back into Manhattan over the Madison Avenue bridge; then, it’s the final leg down Fifth Avenue and through Central Park, before ending at the park’s southwestern end.