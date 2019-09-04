Good morning, Charlottesville! How to watch the Virginia Cavaliers vs. William & Mary Tribe College Football season is finally underway as the Hoos look to eventually come back to bowl eligibility. If you a real fan’s of college football and searching a best way to watch William & Mary vs Virginia Live stream NCAA Football Week 1 from anywhere, this article may help you.

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs William & Mary Tribe Football

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

TV & Online Streaming: ACC Network Extra (ESPN3)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network; Sirius 113 | XM 193

Latest Vegas Odds: OFF

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network. If you do not have cable or can not get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your pc, phone or streaming device by simply signing up for one of the next cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

William & Mary vs Virginia Live stream Football game free

Hope abounds this season, now that the Hoos have a complete year under their belts of head coach Bronco Mendenhall and also the team, and now that quarterback Kurt Benkert seems to be fully fit and healthy on his feet.

Here on Streaking the Lawn, you can anticipate our GAME THREAD to pop up around 30 minutes before game time. That’ll give you plenty of time to receive your laptops setup, introduce yourselves to the team, welcome the new people, and combine the STL community for a few live action while we cheer on the Hoos.

Watch William & Mary vs Virginia Live stream Without Cable

According to the broadcast rights in the usa to get NCAA College Football are extremely complex. While the NCAA doesn’t implement too many blackouts, many games just aren’t available outside of their various regions. A few big broadcasters will probably be carrying most matches, and you are able to watch most games through the year. Once the play and championships begin, your viewing choices will become much less difficult to take care of. Until then, Here Is a long list of where to see different regional games

Sling TV

You can get Sling TV for as low as $25 per month to get a selection of the above-mentioned networks. If you opt for their $40 per month Sling Orange + Blue subscription, however, you’ll get 3 ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3), FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, and ACC Network.

For an extra $5 per month, you can also add an extra sports package to Sling TV that includes SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12 Networks, and ESPN U. Bringing Sling TV’s channel coverage up to 10 separate options, this makes Sling TV the single best option for US NCAA sports fans.

DirecTV Now

A bit of an expensive option to consider, DirecTV Now has a $40 per month option that provides ESPN, ESPN2, and FOX Sports 1. If you want all of the available NCAA College Football options DirecTV Now provides, you’ll need to sign up for their $75 per month package, which offers the three mentioned above, as well as SEC Network, FOX Sports 2, and ESPNU.

YouTube TV

Google’s YouTube TV service is one of the better options for anyone looking to catch as many NCAA football games as possible. For $40 per month, you’ll get a load of channels that includes Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS Sports, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is an option to consider, as well. Through Hulu with Live TV, you’ll get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sport 1 and 2, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network. The cost comes in at $40 per month.

FuboTV

The sports-centric streaming service fuboTV is going to be a great option for anyone that wants some of the smaller conferences. For $45 per month, fuboTV provides FOX Sports 1 and 2, Pac-12 Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Big Ten Network.

ESPN+

ESPN’s new streaming service was maligned for not carrying a large number of events. However, you can use it to help access some college football games. The cost is just $4.99 per month.

