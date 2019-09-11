Storm vs Lynx Live stream will begin in 11 September in Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. SEATTLE — After sending Seattle a third WNBA Championship in 2018, the Seattle Storm will start its title defense at home confronting the Minnesota Lynx. Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.. The Single-elimination first round tips off at 7 pm /PT on ESPN2. Doors Will start at 6 p.m./PT and the first 3,000 Storm fans in attendance will Receive a complimentary t-shirt courtesy of Symetra. So watch Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Live stream WNBA Playoff free online.

“We are thrilled to Tip our playoff run on our home court with assistance from our fans “In a year of Unique challenges, the Storm community has rallied behind our group to Give us the very best and loudest crowd in the WNBA.”

The 2019 Campaign marks the fourth year of this existing WNBA playoff arrangement, in Which the best eight teams in the league qualify for the postseason, Regardless of conference. After posting an 18-16 record in the routine Season, Seattle got the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. Since the WNBA Moved into the present playoff format in 2016, Seattle is 0-2 at the single-elimination rounds. Last year, Seattle clinched the No. 1 seed To earn a double bye into the semifinals.

“Symetra is pleased to have Been part of the Storm’s 20th year and to encourage their 15th Cursory look. The grit, courage and grace this team has shown Game play this season was inspiring on so many levels. We are Excited to join Storm lovers everywhere in cheering on the group as they Begin their playoff run!” Said Trinity Parker, senior vice president, Marketing, in Symetra.

The Storm retains an all-time playoff record Of 25-24, such as 3-4 from the Lynx. Throughout the 2019 regular Season, Seattle prevailed in three of four matches from the Minnesota, Highlighted by July 17 win at Target Center where Natasha Howard

Despite missing 11-time WNBA Stewart for the Whole year due to injuries, the Storm battled to a Playoff berth behind several breakout contributors. In only her second Year as a regular starter, Howard compiled an MVP-caliber year using a League-leading 74 steals, the maximum mark in one season in Storm history. The 2018 WNBA Most Improved Player also led the team in scoring (18.1 PPG), rebounding (8.2 RPG) and blocking (1.7 BPG). In June, Howard combined Stewart and Lauren Jackson as the only players in franchise history to be named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month. The 6-foot-2 forwards was later searched to her first WNBA All-Star Game, in which she began for’Team Wilson’ opposite Storm protector and two-time All-Star Jewell Loyd. Along with her career-high 33 points

Beginning in place of The injured Bird, second-year point shield Jordin Canada averaged 9.8 Points and a team-high 5.2 assists per game. Despite missing several games due to various injuries, the former UCLA standout swiped 68 Steals, trailing only Howard for many in the WNBA. On July 12, Canada Dished out a career-high 12 assists without a turnover, joining Bird as Two of only six players in WNBA history to accomplish the feat.

Already Famous because of her impenetrable defense, Alysha Clark blossomed to a Threat from outside the arc using a league-best 48.1 three-point field Goal percentage. In Doing This, Clark surpassed Jackson’s 2004 mark for The greatest three-point percentage in one year in Storm history. On Aug. 11, Clark tallied a season-high 21 points on ideal 7-of-7 Shooting, her second of two ideal outings this season.

Facing a Win-or-go-home scenario, the Storm encourages fans to pack the house At Angel of the Winds Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting StormBasketball.com or by calling (206) 217-WNBA (9622).

