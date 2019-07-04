“Why should I play pickleball?”

Most people are still undecided when it comes to playing pickleball even though it is one of the fastest growing sports activities in the USA.

Well, pickleball started like an indoor game with a few people but it has gained popularity more than tennis and ping pong. But there are several reasons for the popularity of pickleball as you will read in this article.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a game that is played in a tennis-like court that has a small net in the center. Players use paddles to sever and return the ball. The paddles are usually made of three materials wood, compose or graphite. The ball is perforated. Pickleball is a game that’s easy to play so long as you understand the rules of the game.

If you aren’t already playing pickleball, here are 5 reasons why you should start playing the game.

1. Pickleball is a Fun Game

According to pickleball central, pickleball started as a game for older people but is currently a game of people of all ages. The reason why most people love the game is that it’s fun. The game looks similar to tennis in that you hit the ball in the sweet spot.

You can try different things on the pickleball courts, you can use different pickleball strategies and techniques to win against your opponent, and that makes it more fun. In fact, the fun part of the game is when you make your opponent move from one corner to another. Playing the game is also accompanied by laughter, especially when your opponent makes crazy mistakes you can take advantage of.

2. It Keeps You Fit

Pickleball is a rigorous sport that provides awesome exercise. Well, it is not as rigorous as tennis, but it will get you physically engaged. In just a few minutes of playing, your blood will flow fast as your blood pumps thus giving you some great exercise and making you feel physically fit. No one isn’t aware of the health benefits of exercising, and that’s exactly what pickleball offers you when playing.

Well, it is not as better as strength training but you will feel great when playing. In fact, it’s one of the best sports if you haven’t engaged in any exercise. You get to exercise and have fun at the same time.

When playing the singles match, you can greatly feel the impact of cardio

3. Pickleball is for all People of All Ages

It started as a game for older people. But is currently the game for all; both young and older people. You will enjoy all the aspects of the game no matter how old or young you are.

As well, you do not need to be healthy to play the game. In short, pickleball is for all. Both men and women, old and young people.

4. It’s a Social Game

Just imagine a game you can play while laughing and doing all manner of funny things. Yes, that pickleball. You can jump, move fast and do all the fun things and the same is your opponent. Once you are done playing, you feel exhausted and you can strike a conversation with your opponent.

Another great thing is the net that looks similar to the size of a tennis court. As you play, you can feel close to your opponent and you can also make jokes and make fun of each other. This makes the game social and personal.

5. It’s Not Costly to Play

Pickleball is safe but that’s not all. It does not break the bank. If you compare the amount you can spend on Golf and the amount you can spend on pickleball, you will find the latter being cheaper than the former.

Golf is a costly game unlike pickleball and in fact, you can borrow someone else’s paddle and start playing the game before you buy your own. Besides, pickleball paddles aren’t that expensive.

There are numerous manufacturers of pickleball paddles who sell them at reasonable prices. A good rule of thumb is to start with an inexpensive paddle and upgrade to a high-end paddle once you get the grip of the game.

Another great thing about pickleball is that you can use the nets and balls in recreational centers (recreational center fees are typically inexpensive), so you do not necessarily need to buy them yourself.

You just need to buy a good paddle, a pair of shoes for hardwood floors, but you can also use your tennis shoes.

Health Benefits of Pickleball

When you open a browser, listen to radios, watch TVs programs or read offline publications, you won’t miss a topic on health and fitness. Pickleball is a great sport that keeps you healthy and fit.

The game involves running and jumping which means your body gets excellent blood circulation and this helps to lower blood pressure, boost your immune system and your mental state as well.

Author Bio: Steve marline complete BS in health and wellness especially for sports injury. And work long time on and high school football club. Also he is top streamer on Twitch and now he established a Twitch template site.