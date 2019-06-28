Today around evening time at 10 pm ET on ESPN, Richard Commey takes on Ray Beltran in the headliner initially intended to be for Commey’s IBF lightweight title, however, is currently not for the belt, as Beltran neglected to make weight and can’t win the title. Commey likewise can’t lose the title regardless of the result, per IBF rules. Richard Commey vs Ray Beltran live stream boxing on the web whenever anyplace for nothing.

Because of test Richard Commey for his 135-pound world title, Beltran severely missed load at Thursday’s say something, coming in at 136.8‎ pounds. He had two hours to lose the additional 1.8 pounds however stayed away forever to the scale. Commey was inside the farthest point at 134.4 pounds for his first title safeguard.

Date: 28th June 2019

Event: Richard Commey vs Ray Beltran

Location: Pechanga Resort Casino, California

Start time: 10 pm ET

“For reasons unknown, maybe the age now, which can influence the manner in which you utilize, may have been a factor. No reasons from Team Beltran. After this 140 resembles the weight.”

Commey (28-2, 25 KOs), 32, of Ghana, won an empty world title by second-round knockout of Isa Chaniev on Feb. 2 of every a battle during which he endured right-hand damage that abandoned a title unification session with pound-for-pound lord Vasiliy Lomachenko in April.

In the wake of winning his first world title in February of a year ago at 36, Beltran simply turned 38, and in maybe in his last possibility at a title shot, he missed weight. Ugh. Commey has concrete in his gloves (figuratively, not actually, Margarito). His last three battles have gone ten rounds… consolidated. Beltran is as unyielding and as crude and intense as it gets. Commey will lay a beating on Beltran, however, he’s too hard to even consider getting wrapped up. Commey through wide UD.

