WBO World Middleweight Title is back in action. Andrade vs Sulecki Fight Tonight Boxing Game. Tonight from Providence, Rhode Island, streaming live on DAZN, Demetrius Andrade defends the WBO middleweight title against Poland’s Maciej Sulecki in the main event.

Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KO) is set to safeguard his WBO middleweight title this Saturday night on DAZN, confronting Maciej Sulecki (28-1, 11 KO) in a headliner from Andrade’s main residence of Providence, Rhode Island.

Official Boxing Channels of Andrade vs Sulecki Live Stream

Andrade is making the second safeguard of the WBO 160-pound belt he won a year ago, the second division where he’s won a world title. Andrade is battling at home in Providence, and expectations, obviously, to arrive a cash battle down the line with Canelo Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin.

Prelims Fight: 7:00 pm ET

Alexis Espino (2-0, 1 KO) vs Kerby Saint-Juste (debut), super middleweights, 4 rounds

Mark DeLuca (23-1, 13 KO) vs Brandon Brewer (23-0-1, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Otha Jones III (2-0, 1 KO) vs Matias Arriagada (6-4, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Main Fight Card: 9:00 pm ET

Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KO) vs Maciej Sulecki (28-1, 11 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds

Joseph Parker (25-2, 19 KO) vs Alex Leapai (32-7-4, 26 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds

Kal Yafai (25-0, 15 KO) vs Norbelto Jimenez (29-8-4, 16 KO), super flyweights, 12 rounds

PlayStation Vue

Completely different from its branding, PlayStation Vue has been providing streaming services to the customers. At the pricing of $45 per month, you can access 45 channels in high definition quality. Out of which, you will get 5 sports channels and watch Andrade vs Sulecki without hassle.

Also, if you are not willing to pay upfront, you can check the PlayStation Vue’s 5-days trial period. It’s better to test their video quality and streaming features before going for premium plans. Altogether, after your testing and you feel to opt for PlayStation Vue, buy their ideas and watch Andrade vs Sulecki match, anytime and anywhere.

CBSSports

If you are not willing to pay for anything to watch Andrade vs Sulecki live, CBSSports is a good option. With CBSSports, you need a compatible device and a good speed internet connection.

Still, since it’s a free streaming service, you might have to compromise on the video quality. However, if you want to watch the match in high definition, browse through the next set of channels.

BT Sport 2

Watch Joseph Andrade vs Sulecki Lives fighting to break their string of losses live at BT Sport 2. BT Sport 2 offers the best sports coverage across all the major sports. You can get access to the greatest moments of the game, sitting at your home. BT Sport 2 is devoted to providing flawless streaming of the games via its multiple channels viz.

You can peruse the statistics, schedules, and results on the website of BT Sport. What’s more? You could even see the full events replay, clips, and highlights to relive the moments of the game.

WatchESPN

Wondering about a channel that streams most of the global football matches? WATCHESPN is one such platform where you will discover live games that you couldn’t discover anyplace else. You can gain access to almost all matches with this channel.

WATCHESPN is a main global game membership channel that is accessible 24 hours every day all through the 365 days of the year. You would now be able to watch Andrade vs Sulecki a with WATCHESPN on TV, on the web and even on your cell phones.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offers blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, best-in-class privacy protection, and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Thrones live streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW , BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Sling TV, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee