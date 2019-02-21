Frisco, Texas, is a fun travel destination and in 2017 was the fastest growing city in the U.S. Part of the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, the city has its own charm, local attractions and stand-alone identity. Frisco. Many residents of Frisco commute south to Dallas for their jobs. The city is known worldwide for its beautiful tress and foliage, earning the nick-name “Tree City” on many tour guides and travel maps.

If you’re planning a trip to Frisco, here are some of the best-rated attractions, sports venues and hotels in one of the nation’s most interesting cities.

Top Frisco Sports Venues

Ever heard of the Dallas Cowboys? Their headquarters moved to Frisco in 2016 and visitors can visit “The Star” sports complex where the team works and practices. The Ford Center at the Star is also home to the Dallas Rattlers of Major League Lacrosse. Hockey: The Dallas Stars play and practice in Frisco at the amazing Dr. Pepper Arena, which offers walking tours for anyone who wants to get a close-up look at the icy venue.

Best Hotels in Frisco

Routinely ranked as the best value in town, with free Wi-Fi, free parking, free airport transportation, free breakfast, and a fully-equipped fitness center. Visit their website to see more about how they can improve your next trip. Holiday Inn Express Frisco: A local hotel with free Wi-Fi, ample parking and all the standard amenities. Family rooms, suites and non-smoking rooms are available as well. IKEA and The Shops at Legacy are nearby.

Fun Local Attractions

A fun place to learn about DIY crafting and arts of all kinds. Located in a restored residential home, Brookielynn’s is a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike. Canyon’s Rock Climbing: Located on Frisco’s famous Technology Drive, this is one of the nation’s most renowned rock-climbing locations. It features the very best in equipment, safety gear and some enormous rock walls to challenge even the best climbers. Don’t worry, there are plenty of walls for beginners and intermediate enthusiasts as well.

