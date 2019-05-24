The Super Bowl betting is one of the biggest sporting spectacles and the biggest gambling action in the USA. Bets placed on this event beat all records.

The Super Bowl betting is one of the biggest sporting spectacles and the biggest gambling action in the USA. Bets placed on this event beat all records. The total amount bet on the Super Bowl according to the official betting statistics since 1991 is $2.4 billion. Here are the top biggest amounts mentioned in the public information space.

The fever of top bets started in 1988-89 season, when a casino owner Bob Stupak placed $1000000 on Super Bowl XXIII (49ers 20, Bengals 16). He was a gambling legend of Las Vegas and this bet became the first step on his successful winning year.

In 2011 Mr. Birdman, the co-founder Cash Money Records placed $1000000 on Super Bowl XLV (Packers 31, Steelers 25). He explained that his pal Lil Wayne was a huge Packers fan. So he bet on favored (-3) Green Bay. No one actually saw the million-dollar ticket but Birdman tweeted “just cashed in a milli” after the Packers won.

A year later Birdman placed $1000000 on Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 (Giants 21, Patriots 17) once again, willing to find out if there was anyone who would answer this challenge. And the hero appeared: 50 Cent, the rap star, placed $1000000 on Giants at +2.5. Eventually this bet was lucky for him since Giants won. As Birdman told, he wanted to place even more – $5000000, but not a single betting agency agreed to take this bet.

In 2010, $2000000 bet was placed on Super Bowl XLIV (Saints 31 vs. Colts 17) by gambling celebrity Phil Ivey. His choice of betting on Saints was wrong and he lost it all, as in the previous Super Bowl betting.

