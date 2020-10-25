Side Effects From Vaping On Athletes

As vaping became more popular, the manufacturers quickly started making a lot of variations of vape oils to cater to their users’ needs. Some manufacturers have taken this seriously and have put the time and effort into research and development of their selection of vape oils.

If you search for vape oils on the internet, you’ll be able to find thousands of manufacturers offering a wide variety of flavours and combinations of vape liquids. With such high demand for vape liquids, it comes naturally that certain individuals started making their own vape liquids in different flavours and with different chemicals. Although we can’t say that these home-made oils are always bad, you should always choose to buy vape liquids from certified resellers or directly from manufacturers if possible.

Are Nicotine-Free Vape Liquids The Healthier Choice?

There’s a big difference between nicotine-based and nicotine-free oils. For starters, nicotine is a chemical people can get addicted to. It’s the main ingredient in cigarettes, and it’s the chemical that causes addiction. Users can get addicted to vape pens as well, but they’re still a healthier choice than smoking regular cigarettes.

Nicotine-free vape oils contain propylene glycol and glycerol which, when vaporized, can irritate the mouth and throat. Unfortunately, research about long-term side effects of using nicotine-free vape oils is still ongoing and no one knows the effects it can have on users’ health.

Nicotine-based vape oils are more present on the market and there’s a significantly larger selection of nicotine-based vape oils than nicotine-free oils. Although nicotine includes health risks such as respiratory disease, heart and lung illnesses, decreased immune and reproductive health, it still offers many benefits as well.

When comparing nicotine-based and nicotine-free vape oils, it’s safer and healthier to use nicotine-free oils, but if you’re not a smoker and you’re thinking about starting vaping, you should definitely avoid it altogether.

Side Effects From Vaping On Athletes

No matter if you’re using nicotine-free or nicotine-based vape oils, vaping has a certain number of side-effects on athletes. Bad habits are a part of life and professional athletes aren’t immune to them. Some smoke, some drink, some like to party all night long, and every decision has a certain impact on their performance.

Athletes who replaced traditional cigarettes with vape pens have noticed an improvement in performance because vaping produces a lot less unhealthy chemicals than traditional cigarettes do. On the other hand, athletes who didn’t smoke and started vaping noticed that it was more difficult to go through their regular training regimen.

In athletes who use vape pens, performance mostly depends on the vaping oils they use and how often they use the vape pen during the day. The more they use it, the less they can perform.

What To Look For When Your Buying Vape Oils?

If you’re interested in buying the healthiest vaping oils, you need to do a little research to find the best oils available to you. The ingredient with the biggest impact on users’ health is diacetyl which gives vape oils the buttery flavour and texture. Although oils that include this ingredient have a creamy feel, they’re the unhealthiest choice when it comes to vape oils. Diacetyl is the ingredient you should always avoid when buying vape oils.

Other ingredients that make vape oils much riskier for your health include acetoin and acetyl propionyl. Both of these ingredients actually convert to diacetyl once used in a vape pen so it’s basically as risky as using vape oils that contain diacetyl. That’s why it’s very important to look for vape oils made by certified manufacturers that can guarantee that their oils don’t include any of these three ingredients.