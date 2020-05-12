What Uses the Most Energy in An Apartment?

Part of any smart apartment budgeting plan is to identify the gas-guzzling appliances. There are many other apartment expenses, but the average electric bill can climb fast. Unlike other costs such as food and rent, you can exercise a measure of control over electricity.

Step one to reducing your costs is to figure out which devices cost you the most. The usual suspects include dryers, air conditioners, and tank water heaters. That said, you shouldn’t make assumptions here.

A 2020 air conditioner, for example, is a lot more energy efficient than its predecessors. You could end up learning that your old 1960s washing machine is far more expensive to run. To get a rough idea of the costs to run appliances, head over to www.Energy.gov. This site will give you fairly accurate information based on:

The appliance

It’s wattage

Your basic energy rates

The number of hours you use it a day

How many days a year you use it

Bear in mind that this calculator assumes that the appliance is new and in optimal condition. The older an appliance gets, the less efficient it becomes. Regular services, where possible, will keep your appliances running better.

Eventually, though, it’ll make more sense to replace the item. With newer technology coming out all the time, appliances are becoming more energy-efficient. Replacing an appliance is no longer just about whether it works or not. Now it’s also about how efficiently it does the job.

Energy-Efficient Tips That Can Help You Save A Bundle

You now know which appliances use the most energy. Now it’s time to make some improvements towards better energy-efficiency. Aside from the tips below, start to use your devices more carefully. Do everything that your mom used to nag you about – switch off lights, unplug devices, and so on.

Perform Proper Maintenance on Appliances

Your air-conditioner requires regular checks to ensure that it’s operating optimally. Check and clean the filters at least once a quarter. Replace them when they start becoming clogged. Open the unit up and make sure that all of the vents are clear too. If you’re not sure where to start, get a pro in annually to check.

Your major appliances like refrigerators, HVAC systems, and so on will all benefit from regular maintenance.

Turn the Temperature Down on Your Water Tank

You don’t need the water to come out scalding. Just reducing the temperature by a few degrees saves you money with little discomfort. Consider washing your clothes on a cold cycle to save even more.

Check Your Insulation

Maintaining the ideal temperature inside is easier in a sealed environment. Start by ensuring that all your windows and doors are properly insulated. Glazed windows can save you a bundle because they significantly reduce heat transfer between the inside and outside.

Install Smart Timers or Use Programmable Thermostats

How many people are at home during the day? If the answer is no one, you can save money immediately by limiting the amount of time that your HVAC system is on for daily. Program the timer to switch off just before you leave home. Switch it back on about an hour before you get home.

Shop Smart

One of our most crucial money saving tips is to start shopping smartly. Compare prices and electric providers and shop for electricity. Look at what they’ll offer in terms of the general rate and off-peak rates. You can save more if you can perform your chores during off-peak hours.

Another of the most important energy-efficient tips is to invest in energy-efficient devices. You don’t have to rush out and replace all your appliances at once. When one dies, replace it with an energy star-approved model. These may cost a little more upfront but can save you as much as 30% on your overall bill.

Consider your needs carefully when buying a new appliance. That chest freezer might seem like a good idea if you’re keen on meal prep now. Realistically, though, how many meals are you going to crank out ahead of time?

Even if you’re good at meal prepping, you can only freeze food safely for a limited period. If you’re on your own, how long will it take you to work your way through a freezer-full worth of meals? Is there any point in paying for the extra energy to power a half-full freezer?

Consider your future as well here. If you’re getting married in a few months, for example, it might be better to go with that freezer. If things are going to stay the same, it’s time to look for something more practical.