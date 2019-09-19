Jiu Jitsu is slowly becoming a phenomenon in the United States. Some people actually enroll for the classes without taking time to understand what they are getting themselves into. Majority of them are influenced by peer pressure while some see it as a way of passing time and meeting new people. While Jiu Jitsu is highly regarded as a competitive sport, in reality, it’s a defensive system that has deep roots in Brazil. And just like any other form of martial art, you need to make some sacrifices to start experiencing significant success in your training. These tips are just the tip of the iceberg. There is a lot that most people will not tell you. Here is a list of the things you should know before enrolling for Jiu Jitsu San Diego classes.

1. There are Many Jiu Jitsu Academies

You can never run out of options when you are looking for a school that offers Jiu Jitsu lessons. This is because there are already many schools in any given area in the US. Despite that, more Jiu Jitsu schools are still being established. Although there are many academies out there, some of them don’t live to their promise. For best training results, it’s recommended you narrow down to academies that are operated by qualified trainers. In addition to that, you have to pick a school whose training fee is in alignment with your budget. If you have a day job, it’s recommended that you enroll in a school that has flexible training sessions such as evenings and weekend sessions.

2. It Takes time to Learn

Some students go for Jiu Jitsu training with unrealistic expectations. Such people think they can master the sport in an overnight. Since it’s a sport like any other, you must give yourself time to learn the ropes. For a start, you have to attend training sessions consistently. Missing a few lessons means you are not ready to advance to the next level. Keep in mind that training in Jiu Jitsu is not like pursuing a degree or a diploma in a university. You must actually sacrifice your time.

3. It Focuses on Self Defense

Research shows that the rate of insecurity is going through the roof. Experts are blaming the sudden spike on the high rate of unemployment. Such reports indicate that our safety is not guaranteed. Considering that the law enforcers can’t be everywhere, everyone must find a way of protecting themselves and their loved ones. By enrolling for Jiu Jitsu classes, you can confidently neutralize criminals whenever they stage an attack.

4. Instills Discipline

Everyone that has ever enrolled in a Jiu Jitsu academy will tell you that it’s one of those sports that require every student to maintain a high degree of discipline. The trainers actually insist on this principle. Just because you have a black belt doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to engage in fist fights at the slightest provocation. Even if you are the undisputed champion, you must humble yourself at all times.

5. Promotes Good Health

Training in Jiu Jitsu involves vigorous exercises. These exercises help in ensuring that your body gets rid of excess fat. Besides that, they help in improving blood circulation and also tone the muscles. When you develop a habit of training regularly, you reduce chances of being overweight and contracting certain lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis and heart disease.