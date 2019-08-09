The final major of the year is fast approaching with the US Open set to take place later this month. This will be played in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York on the usual hard court. Novak Djokovic starts the tournament as the defending champion and favourite for another victory. Here we cover the leading contenders heading in to the Men’s tournament in what is again expected to be an exciting and well attended event.

Novak Djokovic

The 32 year old Serbian, Novak Djokovic heads into the competition as the strong favourite at 5/4. He is proving a popular selection for punters using the pointsbet promo offer, which is little surprise considering his recent form. Djokovic enters the tournament as the defending champion following his straight sets victory over Juan Martin del Potro in the 2018 final. He also currently holds the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles. The latter of course most recently following the memorable game against Federer in the final. He will be hopeful he can pick up another major and draw ever closer to Federer’s all time record.

Rafael Nadal

The 33 year old, Rafael Nadal is back to his best and will be expected to challenge to the latter stages in New York. He is the general second favourite for the tournament at 9/2 and will draw confidence from his recent run at Wimbledon to the semi-finals. He of course currently holds the French Open title following his victory again this year, which was his third in succession. The U.S Open has also been a favourable tournament and Nadal will be looking for his fourth title this time around. The others coming in 2010, 2013 and most recently 2017. Nadal also currently sits second in the world rankings.

Roger Federer

The 38 year old Swiss legend is the current world number three but is still playing some incredible tennis. This was shown recently at Wimbledon when having numerous chances to win the tournament before the eventual defeat. He heads into the US Open as the general third favourite and can be supported at 5/1. His most recent major came back in 2018 when landing the Australian Open. Federer has also won the US Open on five occasions with the last victory coming back in 2008. This was his fifth in succession at the time. Federer will be hoping he can add this title to his 20 Grand slams as Djokovic continues to draw closer.