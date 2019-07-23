Antivirus software is needed to detect and defend a computer from viruses, worms, Trojans, and any other thing that may pose a threat to the health of the computer. It is quite possible you are inundated daily while browsing or simply surfing your PC.

A typical Antivirus performs these major functions:

Scan your computer, drivers, and storage devices for harmful files or folders and delete immediately.

Monitor your computer behavior both online (while you are browsing) and offline (no internet) for suspicious behavior.

Blocks potential malware (viruses, worms, Trojans) that may pose a threat to your PC.

There are many reviews about different antivirus software, all promising to provide excellent protection for your computer. While some may be true, others tend to be biased. In this context, we will review (without sentiment) the top two antivirus software suites in 2019.

McAfee

Features

Price: $34.99

Real-time Antivirus with personal Firewall

Anti-Spyware, Anti-Trojan, Anti-Worm, Anti-Toolkit, Anti-Spam, Anti-Phishing

Email Protection and Parental Control

Registry Startup Scan, Manual Virus Scanning, Auto Virus Scanning, USB Virus Scan, and Scheduled Scan

Compatible with MAC, iOS, Windows, and Android

Device Tune-up, Safe browser, and Game Mode

Fast Phone/Email/Live support

Pros

Removes viruses from your device without leaving any traces

Easy to use and install

The level of protection and the rate of virus detection are well above average

Cons

A little too expensive for what it offers compared to rivals

May not work effectively on its own unless it uses your system’s resources

I’d recommend McAfee Antivirus for those who are planning on protecting their home or business; there’s no limit to the number of devices you connect. Users will be interested to know that McAfee allows you to implement parental control and block the spam that keeps flooding your email.

Truth be told, it is very rare to find an antivirus suite that offers an ALL-IN-ONE solution for every individual’s need. What is true is that you’ll find Antiviruses that are excellent for your potential needs. While some may be best for gaming, others are perfect for internet security. Therefore, it is recommended that you choose the correct application/software that will best suit your personal or business use.

TOTAL AV – The Ultimate Antivirus

Features

Price: $19.95

Provides Real-time Antivirus with personal Firewall

Anti-Spyware, Anti-Trojan, Anti-Worm, Anti-Toolkit, Anti-Spam, Anti-Phishing

Email/Chat/IM Protection

Adware Prevention

Registry Startup Scan, Manual Virus Scanning, Auto Virus Scanning, USB Virus Scan, and Scheduled Scan

Compatible with MAC, iOs, Windows, and Android

Smartphone Optimizer and Device Tune-up

VPN Service and Safe browser

Fast Phone/Email/Ticket/Live support

Pros

TotalAV works for all known operating systems – iOS, Android, MAC, and Windows

It comes with cleanup and system boost features that keep a users’ PC healthy

The free version is very limited but still capable of detecting malware and boosting performance

It automatically finds and deletes duplicate files

You get a 78% discount for the first year – strategic!

Cons

Web Shield only works with Chrome and Firefox

The Mac edition still needs to be improved

This product is limited to only five users

Bottom Line

Though new in the software market, Total AV has made huge progress. They still have a lot to do but they have come to stay in this line of business. I’ll recommend this software for users looking for simplicity. Also, saving about $80 for a whole year package is worth a try. In a nutshell, when picking the right antivirus consider the pricing and the option that the product can offer (besides the main anti-virus protection function). In such cases, personally, I’d recommend to go for McAfee antivirus and to install it on every single device you have. In that case, your private data will stay safe and sound.