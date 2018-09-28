The 2018/19 NBA season is set to start on October 16 with Golden State Warriors the hot favourites to win the title for the third year in succession.

With LeBron James leaving Cleveland Cavaliers for Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors’ main challenge is expected to come from elsewhere this term.

BetEasy rate Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets as the teams most likely to challenge the reigning champions, although the Lakers are also prominent in the betting.

Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia could be amongst the contenders for the Conference Finals, but its difficult to imagine anyone stopping Steph Curry and company lifting the top prize again this season.

Read on as we look at three main talking points for the upcoming campaign.

Cousins a gamble worth taking

Golden State Warriors have been the team to beat in the NBA over the past few seasons and that seems sure to continue over the coming months.

The Warriors have strengthened their roster with the signing four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, although his addition is a bit of a gamble.

Cousins tore his achilles tendon last January and he is not set to return until the end of the year, but there are no downsides for the club in this deal.

If he returns anywhere near the same level as previously, Cousins will be a huge bonus for the Warriors during the second part of the campaign.

Anthony aiming to rocket again

Carmelo Anthony endured a miserable 2017/18 campaign with Oklahoma City Thunder and the club subsequently dumped him off their wage bill to Atlanta Hawks.

However, the Hawks decided they didn’t want him and he has now pitched up at Houston Rockets with a major point to prove.

Anthony can be a liability defensively, but the Rockets have enough strength in depth in that department to compensate.

If Anthony can recapture his best form, Houston could be a live contender when the play-offs come around.

Wade’s long goodbye

The confirmation that Dwayne Wayne will spend a final season with Miami Heat is great news for basketball fans.

Wade returned to the Heat at the trade deadline back in February and he showed he still the ability to change games.

The 36-year-old is unlikely to play more than 20 minutes per game, but his experience could prove to be invaluable to Miami.

Heat are unlikely to be contenders to reach the NBA Finals, but Wade’s presence amongst a young squad will undoubtedly benefit them this season.