Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday aiming to make up for their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Premier League leaders back in September.

City head into the game 18 points clear of the Reds having won 20 and drawn two out of 22 games this season and they are fancied to extend their unbeaten run this weekend.

The visitors are priced at 6/5 to win the game, with Liverpool on offer at 2/1. The draw is available at 11/4.

Mohamed Salah should return to the Liverpool line-up after missing the FA Cup third round win over Everton, while Virgil van Dijk is set to make his league debut for the club.

Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Jordan Henderson will also be available after injury.

City have lost Gabriel Jesus for the next two months with a knee ligament injury, but Vincent Kompany is close to a return. Phil Foden and Benjamin Mendy are long-term absentees.

Aside from that humiliation at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, Liverpool’s recent record against City is good.

The Reds have won four and drawn two of their last seven meetings, with their last victory coming on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Georginio Wijnaldum grabbed the only goal of the game and he can be backed at 8/1 to get on the scoresheet this weekend. A repeat of the 1-0 scoreline from that match is on offer at 14/1.

The Reds also picked up a 1-1 draw in their away fixture at the Etihad Stadium last term and that is available at 7/1.

While Liverpool are battling to finish in the top four, City continue to sweep all before them as they chase success on four fronts.

Pep Guardiola’s side look certain to claim the Premier League and they are through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

A 4-1 victory over Burnley last weekend saw them progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Tuesday’s narrow 2-1 win over Bristol City has set up a tense second leg in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

City are now 20/1 to win the quadruple, despite Guardiola saying talk of lifting four trophies is unrealistic.

It’s now 15 years since City last won at Anfield – a 2-1 success back in 2003 – but they are a completely different proposition this season.

Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona is a blow to Liverpool and City look an excellent bet at 6/5 to win on Sunday.