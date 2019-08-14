Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream UEFA Super Cup Soccer online TV channel

Nowadays everybody is watching their favorite content by streaming. People are increasingly giving up on cable TV. A lot of people had canceled cable or some other traditional TV service. And the number of adults who have never subscribed to cable is always on the increase.

There are a bunch of reasons for this, but two of the big ones are price and convenience. Streaming TV is often way, way cheaper than traditional cable bundles. And unlike cable TV, you can usually watch your subscriptions from anywhere, on any device with a screen.

Sling TV

In terms of the affordability along with streaming quality, it’s hard to beat Sling TV streaming service. For years, Sling TV is offering brilliant streaming services, starting at $25 per month. The starter pack is known as the Orange pack, whereas you can also avail of higher packages.

With Sling TV, all you require is their subscription-based plans, a supporting device, and a faster speed net connection. Also, their device support has been impeccable for years. Right from the old generation devices to the latest Android ones, Sling TV has always been on top of their game.

Still, for the people who use Roku devices, Sling TV is not the ideal option. Instead, they can try other streaming service providers and watch Liverpool vs Chelsea lives stream online.

Even in 2019, they are offering streaming plans at $25 per month, which is known as the Orange package. Using the Orange package, you will get 30 live streaming channels. Also, you must note that the Sling TV’ channels come with high definition quality. With this, all you require is a stable speed net connection and a device to support streaming.

BBC 1

BBC is the official channel to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Community Shield. The coverage begins at 1.20pm. Viewers can receive the Scottish version of BBC1 via Channel 951.

Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports 1 is another great option to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Community Shield. It covers a number of sports across the globe. It is priced at £9.99 for a month and if you want to purchase the annual package, then it will cost about £99.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is another amazing option to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Community Shield via live streaming. You can tune in to channel 412. You can also watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea, the UEFA Europa League Final and a lot of other sporting activities.

The Sky Sports is not charging anything for the first three months, but it will charge $ 38 from the fourth month onwards. However, it will have a 12-month contract.

YouTube TV

For people all over the world who are serious about streaming quality, choosing YouTube TV is a better option. Their plan starts from $40 per month with which you can have access to different streaming channels. Ranging from sports to entertainment channels, you can avail each of them and watch shows of your choice.

Lastly, you must note that YouTube TV does not offer any free trial plan. Therefore, research quite well, see their necessary features and then avail the YouTube TV’s services.