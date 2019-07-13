UFC Fight Night 155 Results

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: (L-R) Germaine de Randamie of the Netherlands and Aspen Ladd face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-ins at Golden 1 Center on July 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Sacramento, California for UFC Fight Night 155. The main event will feature an important fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Top five contenders, Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd will fight for a possible title shot against current champion, Amanda Nunes.

Both ladies are currently on win streaks as Ladd is undefeated at 8-0 and de Randamie has won four straight. De Randamie’s most recent win came in November of 2018 when she defeated Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 139. She will look to earn a possible rematch against the champion, Nunes, who beat her by TKO in 2013.

Ladd’s most recent win came in May at UFC Fight Night 152 when she defeated Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision. Her two wins prior to that included TKO victories over former Invicta FC bantamweight champion, Tonya Evinger, and Lina Lansberg. She will be looking to earn her first title shot with a win over de Randamie.

In the co-main event, “The California Kid”, Urijah Faber returns from his nearly two and a half year retirement to take on Ricky Simon. Faber’s retirement fight came at UFC on Fox 22 when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision. He will be facing an opponent that has won eight straight including wins over Rani Yahya, Montel Jackson, and Merab Dvalishvili. Simon will be looking to defeat the former WEC champion for the biggest win of his career.

Starting the main card will be a middleweight fight between Marvin Vettori and Cezar Ferreira. Following that will be another middleweight fight as Karl Roberson takes on UFC newcomer, Wellington Turman. Finally, before the main event, Sacramento’s own Josh Emmett faces Mirsad Bektic in a featherweight match up.

UFC Fight Night 155 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

Josh Emmett vs. Mirsad Bektic

Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

Marvin Vettori vs. Cezar Ferreira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ – 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)

Mike Rodriguez vs. John Allan

Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes

Julliana Pena vs. Nicco Montano

Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall

Liu Pingyuan vs. Jonathan Martinez

Livinha Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren

Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales

