International Fight Week has reached its conclusion and it’ll be capped off with UFC 239, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Ending off the night will be a championship double-header in the night’s main and co-main events. Check in right here for live updated UFC 239 results.

In the main event, the light heavyweight title is on the line as Jon Jones goes for his second straight title defense. Standing across the octagon this time around will be another former middleweight in Thiago Santos. Since moving up to 205 pounds last September, Santos has been on a run. He has gone 3-0 since his light heavyweight debut, owning KO/TKO wins in all three over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Blachowicz. Santos will ride his momentum into Saturday night as he faces possibly the greatest fighter of all time in Jones.

After another suspension from a UFC 214 drug test, Jones returned last year at UFC 232. He stepped into the octagon that night as he took on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their 2013 fight, where Jones was awarded the decision victory. Jones finished Gustafsson this time, as he finished him with ground and pound in the third round. His first title defense came in March when he faced Anthony Smith at UFC 235. Jones won that night as he defeated Smith by unanimous decision. A win over Santos would give him the second title defense of his current reign and tenth overall.

In the co-main event, the greatest women’s fighter of all time makes her return to the octagon. Owner of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles, Amanda Nunes holds wins over every female champion in the UFC’s history (excluding strawweight), except for one, who she has yet to fight. The one she has yet to face is former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm.

Since losing her title to Miesha Tate at UFC 196, Holm has had two other unsuccessful title shots at featherweight against Germaine de Randamie and Cris Cyborg. Her most recent win came at UFC 225 when she defeated Megan Anderson by unanimous decision. She will be looking to get a big win over Nunes to kick start her second title reign.

Nunes solidified herself as the greatest women’s fighter of all time in December at UFC 232. That night she faced one of the most feared women on the planet, UFC women’s featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. Cyborg did not scare Nunes one bit as she went in there and defeated the champion in just 51 seconds, handing Cyborg her first knockout loss of her career. A win over Holm would give Nunes her third straight title defense.

Before the co-main event kicks off, another highly anticipated fight is scheduled in the welterweight division. Coming off his controversial UFC debut win over Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren returns to the cage in hopes of earning a title shot. Getting there, however, will be no easy task as he stands across from Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. Masvidal is coming off a huge knockout win over Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 147.

Beginning the main card will be a welterweight fight as TUF Season One winner, Diego Sanchez, takes on former lightweight, Michael Chiesa. Chiesa will look to open up a new door in his career at a new weight class with a win over Sanchez, who is still gunning for a shot at the title. Following that fight will be a light heavyweight contest as former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, makes his light heavyweight debut. His opponent will be Jan Blachowicz, who, like Rockhold, is coming off a KO/TKO loss.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC 239.

MAIN CARD (PPV/ESPN+ – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad

