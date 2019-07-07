Submission Underground 9 takes place in the beautiful Roseland Theatre of Portland, Oregon in the United States. The show is broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 6 pm (EST) of Sunday, June 7th. In the ninth edition of former UFC and Bellator standout, Chael Sonnen’s, submission grappling event Craig Jones takes on Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.

This highly anticipated matchup between heavyweights headlines SUG 9. In the co-headlining feature, another former UFC standout does battle with an extremely highly touted jiu-jitsu practitioner. Former UFC heavyweight champion, Gabriel Gonzaga takes on the infamous, Fabiano Scherner.

The final main card bout pits slippery jiu-jitsu player and MMA fighter, Micah Brakefield takes on Kevin Casey. Brakefield is known for his exciting jiu-jitsu attack inside the cage. With an opponent such as Kevin Casey, the high-flying style of Brakefield should be dialed down at least a small bit.

On the preliminary card, Quintet rules take over. Four teams compete in the tournament. The four included in SUG 9 are American Top Team, 10th Planet, Desert Dogs, UTC, Scherner JJ, Solid Base, NGSF, Impact JJ. Despite the team tournament action, two grappling superfights break up the action. Eddie Flowers takes on Josh Manfredi and Anthony Bennett battles Talan Leon Guerrero.

Main Card

Anthony Johnson vs. Craig Jones

Gabriel Gonzaga vs. Fabiano Scherner

Micah Brakefield vs. Kevin Casey

Preliminary Card

Talan Leon Guerrero vs. Anthony Bennett

Eddie Flowers vs. Josh Manfredi

Quintet Ruleset

Team Scherner JJ vs. Team Solid Base

Team UTC vs. Team Impact JJ

Team NGSF vs. Team 10th Planet

Team ATT vs. Team Desert Dogs

