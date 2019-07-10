Photo courtesy of Shamrock FC.

Shamrock FC, a Missouri-based promotion, has a new streaming partner, the promotion announced on Wednesday. Going forward, all events will be aired as pay-per-views exclusively on FITE TV.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with FITE,” Jesse Finney, the promotion’s founder and president stated via press release. “After 22 years of promoting more than 300 events, this is absolutely the right move for Shamrock FC as we continue to grow and look towards the future.”

Shamrock FC 320, scheduled for this Saturday, July 13, will be the promotion’s first offering on FITE.

Erion Zekthi (3-1) will take on Horacio Escobar (5-2) in the main event. That fight serves as a pivotal bout between two of the promotion’s top bantamweights.

Darryl Cobb, a vet of Bellator and Strikeforce meets Shahriar Zolfagahari in the co-main middleweight bout. Flyweights Kris Craig and Jason Stevenson also meet on the main card.

“FITE is very excited to have Shamrock FC on board, starting with Saturday’s 320th event,” FITE COO Michael Weber stated. “Over the years, Shamrock FC has established a strong brand of high-level fights and entertainment. At FITE, we’re always striving to offer bigger and better options for our viewers, so this partnership will really expand our offerings and allow subscribers to branch out into new content. We’re excited for the start of this long-term deal with such a high caliber MMA organization.”

FITE TV airs events from top MMA promotions such as RIZIN FF and KSW. Shamrock FC had previously been partnered with FloCombat.

