PFL continues with the 2019 season on ESPN 2/ESPN+ on Thursday July 11, 2019 from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The welterweights and women’s lightweights will continue to look to lock into their spots into the playoffs.

Women’s Lightweight (155lbs)

[co-main event] Kayla Harrison (4-0) vs. Morgan Frier (4-2)

Sarah Kaufman (21-4) vs. Roberta Paim Samad (5-1) [Fight Cancelled]

Bobbi-Jo Daiziel (5-0) vs. Larissa Pacheco (11-3)

Genah Fabian (1-1) vs. Moriel Charnesk (3-6)

The co-main event of the evening will feature arguably the PFL’s biggest star, Kayla Harrison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will take on Morgan Frier who lost in her first bout of the season. It is a do-or-die fight for Frier. Harrison showed a lot of her critics that she can go the distance by defeating Larissa Pacheco in her first bout of the 2019. Harrison is currently in a three way tie for second place, all chasing Sarah Kaufman who has six points. The competitor in Harrison will not be happy enough to just make the playoffs. She will look to take the number one seed as well.

As previously mentioned, the number one seed Kaufman will take on Roberta Paim Samad who was victorious in her first bout of the season. Kaufman is by far the most seasoned women’s competitor in the tournament. Aside from Pacheco, all the other women combined have 31 professional bouts compared to Kaufman who alone has 25. A Kaufman/Harrison matchup seems inevitable and should make for quite the battle assuming all goes as planned for both fighters.

Men’s Welterweight (170lbs)

[main event] Magomed Magomedkerimov (24-5) vs. Chris Curtis (21-5)

John Howard (27-15-1) vs. Ray Cooper III (18-6)

Andre Fialho (10-2) vs. Zane Kamaka (12-4)

Sadibou Sy (8-4-1) vs. Glaico Franca (20-5)

Handesson Ferreira (14-2-1) vs. David Michaud (15-5)

Bojan Velickovic (16-9-2) vs. Joao Zeferino (23-9)

The welterweight king of the 2018 season, Magomed Magomedkerimov, returns for the 2019 PFL season. He already sits atop the leaderboards with six points after a first round submission of John Howard. The Russian submission artist has won his last nine in a row and will look to make number 10 in the main event. His opponent, Chris Curtis, is looking for his ninth win in a row and has currently won 11 of his last 12. Both fighters have a high finish rate so look for both to shoot for six points.

Former UFC veteran, John Howard, will look to get six points and get on the scoreboard as he takes on Season 1 finalist, Ray Cooper III. Cooper is coming off of a season two debut win over cousin Zane Kamaka, who will also be in action. Cooper bursted into the MMA scene during the 2018 season defeating Jake Shields twice. Shields had a previous bout with Cooper’s father, Ray Cooper II. Cooper is hoping to continue his run and hopefully take the 2019 season which narrowly slipped away to Magomed.

