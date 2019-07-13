SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: Aspen Ladd is interviewed by Brendan Fitzgerald during the UFC Fight Night weigh-ins at Golden 1 Center on July 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Part three of our MMASucka staff picks weekend sees UFC Fight Night 155 taking place tonight, July 13 from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The five-fight main card can be watched live on ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). To view our other weekend picks, click the following links for either ONE Championship: Master of Destiny or Bellator 224, both completed Friday. Our staff records further below will be updated accounting for these two other cards following the end of tonight’s event.

THE FIGHTS

Tonight’s headliner will feature a pivotal bantamweight match between decorated kickboxer Germaine de Randamie and the undefeated Aspen Ladd. De Randamie, rides a four-fight UFC win streak including a featherweight title victory over Holly Holm in 2017. After getting stripped of the belt due to an unwillingness to defend against Cris Cyborg, she rebounded in November last year with a decision over former bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington. De Randamie’s opponent, Ladd, made waves with her impressive Invicta FC run from 2015 to 2017. Since making her UFC debut, she has racked up three impressive victories including a knockout over Tonya Evinger and a unanimous decision over Sijara Eubanks. The winner tonight between de Randamie and Ladd will put themselves in potential contention next for the 135-pound strap.

In the co-main event, Urijah Faber makes his UFC return against rising star Ricky Simon in the bantamweight division. Faber looks for a successful victory following a near three-year absence competing while Simon will search for a ninth straight win.

The remaining main card fights have a lot to look forward to, including a thrilling featherweight match-up between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic. Middleweight Karl Roberson will welcome Wellington Turman to the UFC, while 24-year-old Marvin Vettori will battle The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil winner and 14-fight UFC veteran Cezar Ferreira.

STAFF PICKS

Check out our staff picks for UFC Fight Night 155: de Randamie vs. Ladd below.

Staff Records after UFC 239:

Michael DeSantis: 151-77

2T. Ed Gallo: 150-78

2T. Connor Deitrich: 150-78

4. Brian Gerson: 145-83

5. Mike Skytte: 142-86

6T. Jeremy Brand: 137-91

6T. Ryan Wagner: 137-70

8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-83

8T. Matt Bricker: 130-87

10. Patrick Auger: 128-93

11T. Justin Pierrot: 123-90

12. Ash Camyab: 122-90

13. Frazer Krohn: 39-26

14. Ryan Hobbs: 36-34

15. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

16. Ryan Fortune: 15-9

Marvin Vettori (12-4-1) vs. Cezar Ferreira (13-7)

Jeremy Brand: Ferreira via UD

Mike Skytte: Vettori via UD

Michael DeSantis: Vettori via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Vettori via UD

Ed Gallo: Vettori via UD

Brian Gerson: Vettori via UD

Matt Bricker: Ferreira via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ferreira via UD

Patrick Auger: Vettori via UD

Ash Camyab: Ferreira via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Vettori via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Vettori via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Vettori via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Ferreira via UD

Staff picking Vettori: 9

Staff picking Ferreira: 5

Karl Roberson (7-2) vs. Wellington Turman (15-2)

Jeremy Brand: Roberson via UD

Mike Skytte: Roberson via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Roberson via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Roberson via UD

Ed Gallo: Roberson via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Roberson via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Roberson via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Roberson via UD

Patrick Auger: Roberson via UD

Ash Camyab: Roberson via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Roberson via UD

Frazer Krohn: Roberson via UD

Ryan Fortune: Roberson via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Roberson via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Roberson: 14

Staff picking Turman: 0

Josh Emmett (14-2) vs. Mirsad Bektic (13-1)

Jeremy Brand: Emmett via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Emmett via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Bektic via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Emmett via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Bektic via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Emmett via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bektic via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Bektic via UD

Patrick Auger: Bektic via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Emmett via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Emmett via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Bektic via UD

Ryan Fortune: Bektic via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Emmett via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Emmett: 7

Staff picking Bektic: 7

Urijah Faber (34-10) vs. Ricky Simon (15-1)

Jeremy Brand: Simon via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Faber via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Simon via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Faber via UD

Ed Gallo: Simon via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Simon via UD

Matt Bricker: Simon via SD

Connor Deitrich: Simon via UD

Patrick Auger: Simon via UD

Ash Camyab: Faber via Round 3 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Simon via UD

Frazer Krohn: Faber via SD

Ryan Fortune: Simon via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Simon via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Faber: 4

Staff picking Simon: 10

Germaine de Randamie (8-3) vs. Aspen Ladd (8-0)

Jeremy Brand: de Randamie via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: de Randamie via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Ladd via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: de Randamie via UD

Ed Gallo: de Randamie via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Ladd via UD

Matt Bricker: Ladd via UD

Connor Deitrich: N/A

Patrick Auger: Ladd via UD

Ash Camyab: de Randamie via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Ladd via UD

Frazer Krohn: Ladd via UD

Ryan Fortune: de Randamie via Round 2 TKO

McKenzie Guardiero: Ladd via Round 4 TKO

Staff picking de Randamie: 6

Staff picking Ladd: 7

