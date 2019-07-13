Part three of our MMASucka staff picks weekend sees UFC Fight Night 155 taking place tonight, July 13 from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The five-fight main card can be watched live on ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT). To view our other weekend picks, click the following links for either ONE Championship: Master of Destiny or Bellator 224, both completed Friday. Our staff records further below will be updated accounting for these two other cards following the end of tonight’s event.
THE FIGHTS
Tonight’s headliner will feature a pivotal bantamweight match between decorated kickboxer Germaine de Randamie and the undefeated Aspen Ladd. De Randamie, rides a four-fight UFC win streak including a featherweight title victory over Holly Holm in 2017. After getting stripped of the belt due to an unwillingness to defend against Cris Cyborg, she rebounded in November last year with a decision over former bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington. De Randamie’s opponent, Ladd, made waves with her impressive Invicta FC run from 2015 to 2017. Since making her UFC debut, she has racked up three impressive victories including a knockout over Tonya Evinger and a unanimous decision over Sijara Eubanks. The winner tonight between de Randamie and Ladd will put themselves in potential contention next for the 135-pound strap.
In the co-main event, Urijah Faber makes his UFC return against rising star Ricky Simon in the bantamweight division. Faber looks for a successful victory following a near three-year absence competing while Simon will search for a ninth straight win.
The remaining main card fights have a lot to look forward to, including a thrilling featherweight match-up between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic. Middleweight Karl Roberson will welcome Wellington Turman to the UFC, while 24-year-old Marvin Vettori will battle The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil winner and 14-fight UFC veteran Cezar Ferreira.
STAFF PICKS
Check out our staff picks for UFC Fight Night 155: de Randamie vs. Ladd below.
Staff Records after UFC 239:
- Michael DeSantis: 151-77
2T. Ed Gallo: 150-78
2T. Connor Deitrich: 150-78
4. Brian Gerson: 145-83
5. Mike Skytte: 142-86
6T. Jeremy Brand: 137-91
6T. Ryan Wagner: 137-70
8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-83
8T. Matt Bricker: 130-87
10. Patrick Auger: 128-93
11T. Justin Pierrot: 123-90
12. Ash Camyab: 122-90
13. Frazer Krohn: 39-26
14. Ryan Hobbs: 36-34
15. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9
16. Ryan Fortune: 15-9
Marvin Vettori (12-4-1) vs. Cezar Ferreira (13-7)
Jeremy Brand: Ferreira via UD
Mike Skytte: Vettori via UD
Michael DeSantis: Vettori via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Vettori via UD
Ed Gallo: Vettori via UD
Brian Gerson: Vettori via UD
Matt Bricker: Ferreira via UD
Connor Deitrich: Ferreira via UD
Patrick Auger: Vettori via UD
Ash Camyab: Ferreira via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Vettori via Round 1 TKO
Frazer Krohn: Vettori via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Fortune: Vettori via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Ferreira via UD
Staff picking Vettori: 9
Staff picking Ferreira: 5
Karl Roberson (7-2) vs. Wellington Turman (15-2)
Jeremy Brand: Roberson via UD
Mike Skytte: Roberson via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Roberson via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Roberson via UD
Ed Gallo: Roberson via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Roberson via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Roberson via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Roberson via UD
Patrick Auger: Roberson via UD
Ash Camyab: Roberson via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Roberson via UD
Frazer Krohn: Roberson via UD
Ryan Fortune: Roberson via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Roberson via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Roberson: 14
Staff picking Turman: 0
Josh Emmett (14-2) vs. Mirsad Bektic (13-1)
Jeremy Brand: Emmett via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: Emmett via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Bektic via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Emmett via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Bektic via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Emmett via Round 2 TKO
Matt Bricker: Bektic via Round 2 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Bektic via UD
Patrick Auger: Bektic via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Emmett via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Hobbs: Emmett via Round 1 TKO
Frazer Krohn: Bektic via UD
Ryan Fortune: Bektic via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Emmett via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Emmett: 7
Staff picking Bektic: 7
Urijah Faber (34-10) vs. Ricky Simon (15-1)
Jeremy Brand: Simon via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Faber via Round 2 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Simon via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Faber via UD
Ed Gallo: Simon via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Simon via UD
Matt Bricker: Simon via SD
Connor Deitrich: Simon via UD
Patrick Auger: Simon via UD
Ash Camyab: Faber via Round 3 SUB
Ryan Hobbs: Simon via UD
Frazer Krohn: Faber via SD
Ryan Fortune: Simon via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Simon via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Faber: 4
Staff picking Simon: 10
Germaine de Randamie (8-3) vs. Aspen Ladd (8-0)
Jeremy Brand: de Randamie via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: de Randamie via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Ladd via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: de Randamie via UD
Ed Gallo: de Randamie via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Ladd via UD
Matt Bricker: Ladd via UD
Connor Deitrich: N/A
Patrick Auger: Ladd via UD
Ash Camyab: de Randamie via UD
Ryan Hobbs: Ladd via UD
Frazer Krohn: Ladd via UD
Ryan Fortune: de Randamie via Round 2 TKO
McKenzie Guardiero: Ladd via Round 4 TKO
Staff picking de Randamie: 6
Staff picking Ladd: 7
