LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 04: (L-R) Jon Jones and Thiago Santos of Brazil face off during the UFC 239 Ultimate Media Day at T-Mobile Arena on July 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka’s UFC 239 staff picks are in for tonight’s event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view main card will begin at the usual time of 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT).

THE FIGHTS

Two title fights will be on the line tonight. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will look to defend his belt against dangerous striker Thiago Santos. Jones defended the title eight times before getting stripped following a decision win over Daniel Cormier in 2015. He rebounded winning the interim title over Ovince Saint Preux and taking back the belt in a rematch with Cormier. Yet once again, he would get stripped after testing positive; the Cormier win getting overturned. Jones returned in December last year winning the vacant title over Alexander Gustafsson and defending once against Anthony Smith. His opponent tonight, Santos, is looking to end Jones’ dominance. Santos moved up to light heavyweight last year following mediocre success competing at 185 pounds. In doing so, he has his last three opponents by knockout. Fifteen of his 21 victories have come by knockout, eleven inside the UFC alone.

The second title fight will come at bantamweight between two of the greatest female MMA fighters all-time, Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. Double-champ Nunes currently rides an eight-fight win streak dating back over four years. She the bantamweight strap with a first-round submission over Miesha Tate in July of 2016. Nunes would defend at 135 three times before moving up and capturing the featherweight belt from then-undefeated Cris Cyborg by knockout in 51 seconds. She will return now to defend a fourth time at bantamweight. Her opponent, Holm, was the bantamweight champion after her historic knockout over Ronda Rousey in 2015. However, she would lose the belt to Tate by submission her next fight with back-to-back decision losses to follow. Holm’s last fight came at featherweight earning a dominant decision win over Megan Anderson.

Check out the remaining UFC 239 main card fights below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka UFC 239 staff picks for below.

Staff Records after UFC on ESPN 3:

1T. Michael DeSantis: 148-75

1T. Ed Gallo: 148-75

3. Connor Deitrich: 147-76

4. Brian Gerson: 143-80

5. Mike Skytte: 138-85

6T. Jeremy Brand: 134-89

6T. Ryan Wagner: 134-68

8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 126-82

8T. Matt Bricker: 126-86

10. Patrick Auger: 125-91

11T. Justin Pierrot: 120-88

11T. Ash Camyab: 120-87

13. Frazer Krohn: 38-22

14. Ryan Hobbs: 32-33

15. Matheus Costa: 31-18

16. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

17. Ryan Fortune: 12-7

Diego Sanchez (29-11) vs. Michael Chiesa (15-4)

Jeremy Brand: Chiesa via UD

Mike Skytte: Chiesa via UD

Justin Pierrot: Sanchez via UD

Michael DeSantis: Chiesa via UD

Ryan Wagner: Chiesa via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Chiesa via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Chiesa via UD

Brian Gerson: Sanchez via UD

Matt Bricker: Chiesa via UD

Connor Deitrich: Chiesa via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: N/A

Ash Camyab: Sanchez via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Chiesa via Round 3 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Sanchez via SD

Matheus Costa: Chiesa via DU

Ryan Fortune: Chiesa via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Sanchez: 4

Staff picking Chiesa: 11

Jan Blachowicz (23-8) vs. Luke Rockhold (16-4)

Jeremy Brand: Rockhold via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Blachowicz via SD

Justin Pierrot: Rockhold via UD

Michael DeSantis: Rockhold via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Rockhold via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Blachowicz via UD

Ed Gallo: Rockhold via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Rockhold via UD

Matt Bricker: Blachowicz via UD

Connor Deitrich: Rockhold via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: N/A

Ash Camyab: Rockhold via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Rockhold via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Rockhold via UD

Matheus Costa: Rockhold via UD

Ryan Fortune: Rockhold via UD

Staff picking Blachowicz: 3

Staff picking Rockhold: 12

Jorge Masvidal (33-13) vs. Ben Askren (19-0, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Askren via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Masvidal via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Masvidal via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Askren via UD

Ryan Wagner: Masvidal via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Masvidal via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Masvidal via UD

Brian Gerson: Askren via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Askren via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Masvidal via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: N/A

Ash Camyab: Masvidal via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Masvidal via Round 2 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Askren via UD

Matheus Costa: Askren via SD

Ryan Fortune: Askren via SD

Staff picking Masvidal: 8

Staff picking Askren: 7

Amanda Nunes (17-4) vs. Holly Holm (12-4)

Jeremy Brand: Nunes via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Nunes via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Nunes via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Nunes via UD

Ryan Wagner: Holm via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Nunes via UD

Ed Gallo: Holm via UD

Brian Gerson: Nunes via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Nunes via Round 4 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Holm via UD

Patrick Auger: N/A

Ash Camyab: Nunes via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Nunes via Round 4 SUB

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Holm via UD

Matheus Costa: Nunes via UD

Ryan Fortune: Nunes via UD

Staff picking Nunes: 11

Staff picking Holm: 4

Jon Jones (24-1, 1 NC) vs. Thiago Santos (21-6)

Jeremy Brand: Jones via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Santos via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Jones via Round 4 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Jones via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Jones via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Santos via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Santos via UD

Brian Gerson: Jones via UD

Matt Bricker: Jones via UD

Connor Deitrich: Jones via Round 2 SUB

Patrick Auger: N/A

Ash Camyab: Santos via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Jones via Round 3 SUB

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Jones via Round 4 TKO

Matheus Costa: Jones via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Fortune: Jones via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Jones: 11

Staff picking Santos: 4

